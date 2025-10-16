Tusky the Mountain Blue mammoth revealed as Utah Mammoth mascot - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Utah Mammoth revealed its first-ever mascot ahead of Wednesday’s home opener against the Calgary Flames at the Delta Center.

Tusky, a Mountain Blue mammoth, made his grand entrance, bursting from a massive block of ice inside the newly renovated Delta Center, featuring 1,100 more fans thanks to the new risers behind either goal.

This is Tusky pic.twitter.com/iiw193j3mL — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) October 16, 2025

“We named the Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky to lean into our team’s ‘Tusks Up’ rallying cry,” owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said. “Tusky is going to be a big part of our community. Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere, from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools and hospitals.”

Tusky is the latest in a long and storied history of sports mascots, both in Utah and the NHL. The Utah Jazz have the Jazz Bear, of course, but perhaps the most well-known mascot in the state is BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar, who regularly goes viral on social media for his daring stunts during sporting events in Provo.

Notable NHL mascots include Gnash the sabre-toothed tiger in Nashville and Bailey the lion in Los Angeles, but perhaps the most famous is Philadelphia’s Gritty, who was created in 2018 and stands at a striking seven feet tall, beating out Tusky’s 6-foot-5 by a decent margin.

A mascot reveal is a major step forward in establishing both the brand and game day experience for the second-year Utah NHL team, with next steps perhaps including a giant Tusky head placed at the entrance to the rink for player introductions at the start of each home game.

Fans can follow Tusky on social media at the account name @TuskyNHL on Instagram, X and TikTok for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes adventures.