Villano, Mangum combine for 7 touchdowns as Century torches Timberwolves - East Idaho News

Prep football

Villano, Mangum combine for 7 touchdowns as Century torches Timberwolves

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Century football, Tito Villano
Century running back Tito Villano scores one of his three touchdowns, helping the Diamondbacks cruise past Teton Friday. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Teton Timberwolves ran six plays between their first two possessions Friday night at Century High School, and the Diamondback offense paid off their defense’s strong start with a pair of touchdowns.

Less than five minutes in, after kicking away possession to start the game, Century (6-0, 0-0) was up 14-0, and they never looked back, snatching a 48-29 victory..

The first two Diamondbacks scores came compliments of junior quarterback Justus Mangum’s impressive skillset — first on a nifty 25-yard run, then on a perfectly placed 30-yard pass to senior wideout Deshawn Clark at the back of the endzone.

Century football, Justus Mangum
Century quarterback Justus Mangum crosses the goal line for his first of two rushing touchdowns Friday night. The junior added a pair of passing scores. | EastIdahoSports.com

After Mangum’s second running touchdown of the game, this one covering 30 yards, the Timberwolves (2-4, 0-0) found the painted grass to make it a 21-9 game in the closing seconds of the first half.

Teton football, Luke Nelson
Teton quarterback Luke Nelson throws on the run against Century. Nelson’s nine-yard scoring run gave the Timberwolves their first touchdown of the night. | EastIdahoSports.com

Mangum owned the first half for the home team, but the second half belonged to his backfield mate Tito Villano. The junior running back carried three touchdowns after the break, as Teton found its own offensive rhythm.

The Timberwolves will have a bye week before taking a trip to South Fremont for a matchup with the conference foe Cougars (2-5, 0-0) on Oct. 17.

Century will open conference play next week, at Preston (2-4, 0-0) against the reigning 5A South East Idaho Conference champion.

