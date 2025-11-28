 3 local athletes named to 6A soccer All-State teams - East Idaho News
3 local athletes named to 6A soccer All-State teams

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland girls soccer Devree Bell
Highland High School senior Devree Bell attacks the Mountain View defense through driving rain during the 6A state consolation game at Rocky Mountain High School. Bell has been named a Second-Team All-State selection. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams claimed a state 6A soccer consolation championship last month, overcoming the Mountain View Mavericks and inclement weather for an extra-time victory.

This week, the team that brought eastern Idaho its lone 6A soccer trophy earned some individual honors. Highland seniors Devree Bell and Gracee Anderson, who led the Rams all season, were each named Second-Team performers, joining Thunder Ridge’s Kai Redd, the only District 5-6 boys soccer player to earn a nod.

Here is the complete list of 6A All-State honorees.

Note: The All-State soccer team voting is organized by the Idaho Statesman, with players selected by coaches from each classification.

Girls

Player of the Year: Campbell Wilson, Rocky Mountain, sr.
Coach of the Year: Maison O’Neill, Timberline

First-Team
Grace Hatch, Boise, sr.
Marisol Stosich, Mountain View, sr.
Allee Haynes, Timberline, so.
Maya Atkinson, Timberline, jr.
Paisley Pack, Owyhee, jr.
Olivia Mullen, Rocky Mountain, jr.
Reese Vachek, Timberline, jr.
Lauren Chatterton, Owyhee, jr.
Maura Walters, Timberline, sr.
Savannah Staley, Rocky Mountain, sr.
Alexis Salisbury, Timberline, jr.

Second-Team
Alexa Zierenberg, Owyhee, jr.
Samantha Jones, Mountain View, sr.
Kenzie Hill, Bishop Kelly, jr.
Eva Rivera, Timberline, so.
Devree Bell, Highland, sr.
Sienna Holbrook, Mountain View, sr.
Stella Jones, Eagle, so.
Gracee Anderson, Highland, sr.
Emerson Shirey, Boise, sr.
Kaylee Bellomy, Mountain View, sr.
Emily Wendt, Rocky Mountain, sr.

Boys

Player of the Year: Isaac Alford, Borah, sr.
Coach of the Year: Rhys Yeakley, Caldwell

First-Team
David Muyolo, Rocky Mountain, sr.
Jackson Stephens, Bishop Kelly, sr.
Patrick Kane, Timberline, sr.
Jordan Shupe, Owyhee, sr.
Amuza Shanti, Timberline, sr.
Luis Alonso, Caldwell, jr.
Greyson Pew, Owyhee, sr.
Jace Obenchain, Mountain View, sr.
Sergio Gaxiola, Caldwell, jr.
Ammar Kapidzic, Mountain View, jr.
Christian Griffith, Borah, sr.

Second-Team
Farini Junior, Borah, jr.
Amjed Salim, Mountain View, jr.
Taulent Hyseni, Rocky Mountain, sr.
Gerard Alimasi, Mountain View, sr.
Kai Redd, Thunder Ridge, sr.
Walter Romero, Caldwell, jr.
Jackson Prittchett, Rocky Mountain, sr.
Jack Andonian, Boise, sr.
Garrison Torres, Rocky Mountain, sr.
Isaac Araiza, Caldwell, sr.
Horacio Hernandez, Caldwell, sr.

