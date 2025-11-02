 Aberdeen advances in 3A, Teton eliminated in 4A as football round one concludes Saturday - East Idaho News
Football

Fri

Malad

20

@ West Jefferson

21

State tournament

Football

Fri

Blackfoot

24

@ Vallivue

13

State tournament

Football

Fri

Bonners Ferry

21

@ American Falls

28

State tournament

Football

Fri

Highland

7

@ Mountain View

45

State tournament

Football

Fri

Gooding

21

@ Snake River

34

State tournament

Football

Fri

Columbia

21

@ Century

49

State tournament

Football

Fri

Firth

0

@ North Fremont

54

State tournament

Football

Fri

Boise

14

@ Madison

17

State tournament

football playoffs

Aberdeen advances in 3A, Teton eliminated in 4A as football round one concludes Saturday

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Aberdeen football quarterback Lupe Ortiz (4) runs the read option during the second half of the Tigers' loss to West Side
Aberdeen quarterback Lupe Ortiz (4) runs the read option during the Tigers’ loss to West Side on Oct. 17. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

ABERDEEN — The Idaho High School Football State Championships second-round fields are all set, after three winners advanced Saturday.

The Aberdeen Tigers, who earned an at-large bid into the 3A tournament after finishing third in the South East Idaho Conference with a 5-3 record, kept the wins coming with a 28-6 victory over Melba.

With the Aberdeen win, the second-round matchups are set in the 3A bracket:

  • No. 1 Ririe will host No. 8 New Plymouth at the ICCU Dome at 5:30 p.m. Friday
  • No. 5 Aberdeen will visit No. 4 Priest River. Day, time and location of that game has yet to be determined
  • No. 2 West Side will host No. 7 West Jefferson. Day, time and location of that game has yet to be determined
  • No. 3 North Fremont will travel to No. 6 Nampa Christian, who earned a first-round bye by winning their conference. Day, time and location of that game has yet to be determined

Teton knocked out

The 4A No. 11 seed Teton Timberwolves could not pull off the upset, losing to No. 6 Weiser, 47-21.

With that outcome, the 4A bracket’s second round is also set:

  • No. 2 Sugar-Salem will host No. 7 Snake River. That game will be played at the ICCU Dome at 8:15 on Friday.
  • No. 5 American Falls will visit No. 4 Kimberly. Day, time and location of that game has yet to be determined

All other state football bracket information can be found here.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION