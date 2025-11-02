Aberdeen advances in 3A, Teton eliminated in 4A as football round one concludes Saturday - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — The Idaho High School Football State Championships second-round fields are all set, after three winners advanced Saturday.

The Aberdeen Tigers, who earned an at-large bid into the 3A tournament after finishing third in the South East Idaho Conference with a 5-3 record, kept the wins coming with a 28-6 victory over Melba.

With the Aberdeen win, the second-round matchups are set in the 3A bracket:

No. 1 Ririe will host No. 8 New Plymouth at the ICCU Dome at 5:30 p.m. Friday

No. 5 Aberdeen will visit No. 4 Priest River. Day, time and location of that game has yet to be determined

No. 2 West Side will host No. 7 West Jefferson. Day, time and location of that game has yet to be determined

No. 3 North Fremont will travel to No. 6 Nampa Christian, who earned a first-round bye by winning their conference. Day, time and location of that game has yet to be determined

Teton knocked out

The 4A No. 11 seed Teton Timberwolves could not pull off the upset, losing to No. 6 Weiser, 47-21.

With that outcome, the 4A bracket’s second round is also set:

No. 2 Sugar-Salem will host No. 7 Snake River. That game will be played at the ICCU Dome at 8:15 on Friday.

No. 5 American Falls will visit No. 4 Kimberly. Day, time and location of that game has yet to be determined

All other state football bracket information can be found here.