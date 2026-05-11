Man accused of firing 13 rounds at officers claimed he shot neighbor, court records say - East Idaho News

RIRIE — Court documents detail new information about what happened Friday night involving a 35-year-old man who allegedly shot at a man inside his Ririe home.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home around 9:30 p.m. near the 500 block of 1st East after it was reported that shots had been fired at a home by a neighbor, later identified as Israel Joel Hughes.

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Dispatchers reported that the caller could still hear more shots being fired after they had gone into the home’s basement for protection. The caller’s husband had also armed himself, the documents say.

Due to the nature of the call, Idaho State Police troopers were contacted to aid in the response. Rigby Police Department also assisted in the call.

A perimeter was established at the caller’s home and near Hughes’ home. As deputies and troopers began knocking on neighboring homes to advise them to shelter in place, Hughes exited his home and placed a black box outside.

Hughes was given commands to show his hands, but later retreated into the home.

Around 9:45 p.m., multiple gunshots were heard from within the home, with some of the rounds being shot through the front door. Officers reported hearing a “crack wizz” passing near them from the rounds that were shot.

It is estimated that 13 rounds had been fired towards officers.

Nearing 10 p.m., Hughes was seen exiting the home and had his hands in the air. Officers gave Hughes commands, and he was placed in handcuffs.

While he was being searched, Hughes spoke to a deputy, claiming that he had “shot the neighbor in the head.” When asked if he had, Hughes answered that he had.

While taking the man to Jefferson County Jail, Hughes told officers that he was sorry for shooting at them.

The documents do not detail any injuries that were sustained during the arrest of Hughes.

Hughes was charged with felony discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated assault upon certain personnel.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on May 21.

Though Hughes has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 30 years in prison.