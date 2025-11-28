All-conference accolades roll in for Ririe after a run to the 3A state championship game - East Idaho News

All-conference accolades roll in for Ririe after a run to the 3A state championship gamePublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – It was a historic season for the Ririe football program as the Bulldogs won the district title for the first time since 1947 and advanced to the 3A state championship game for the first time in school history.
The Bulldogs earned what is likely just the first of many postseason honors as running back Kolter Lewis was named Player of the Year and Josh Huntsman was chosen Coach of the Year.
West Jefferson running back Justus Burtenshaw was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year and North Fremont lineman Cameron Shuldberg was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
NUCLEAR ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Coach of the Year: Josh Huntsman, Ririe
Player of the Year: RB/LB: Kolter Lewis, 12, Ririe
Offensive Player of the Year: RB: Justus Burtenshaw, 12, West Jefferson
Defensive Player of the Year: DL: Cameron Shuldberg, 12, North Fremont
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Breylon Moon, 12, Ririe
RB: Andrew Martin, 12, North Fremont
RB: Mac Hall, 12, West Jefferson
WR: Travis Marshall, 12, North Fremont
TE: Kody Landon, 12, Ririe
TE: Clayton Allen, 12, Salmon
OL: Bryce Nedrow, 12, North Fremont
OL: Cameron Shuldberg, 12, North Fremont
OL: Robbie Humphrey, 11, Ririe
OL: Cooper Hunstman, 12, Ririe
OL: Hobbs Hall, 10, West Jefferson
Kicker: Jonny Bonilla, 12, West Jefferson
Defense
DL: Josh Heiner, 12, North Fremont
DL: Ian Johnson, 12, Ririe
DL: Gabe Montero, 12, Ririe
DL: Isaac Hall, 11, West Jefferson
LB: Beau Ringel, 12, Firth
LB: Bryce Nedrow, 12, North Fremont
LB: Hobbs Hall, 10, West Jefferson
DB: Owen Reid, 12, North Fremont
DB: Cooper Brown, 12, Ririe
DB: Justus Burtenshaw, 12, West Jefferson
DB: Mac Hall, 12, West Jefferson
Punter: Tanner Howell, 10, Salmon
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Ryker Burtenshaw, 12, West Jefferson
RB: Owen Reid, 12, North Fremont
RB: Garrett Van Noy, 12, Ririe
FB: Dodge Wynn, 11, North Fremont
WR: Ricky Arriaga, 12, Firth
TE: Cooper Brown, 12, Ririe
OL: Josh Heiner, 12, North Fremont
OL: Austin Landon, 12, Ririe
OL: Logan Trimble, 12, Ririe
OL: Brock Jarvis, 9, Salmon
OL: Nathan Tomlinson, 12, West Jefferson
Defense
DL: Mike Lizarraga, 12, Firth
DL: Aaron Montano, 12, North Fremont
DL: Clayton Weeks, 12, Salmon
DL: Nathan Tomlinson, 12, West Jefferson
LB: Grant Vasquez, 11, Firth
LB: Andrew Martin, 12, North Fremont
LB: Dodge Wynn, 11, North Fremont
LB: Bryce Barber, 11, Ririe
DB: Travis Marshall, 12, North Fremont
DB: Camden Stosich, 11, Ririe
DB: Canon Calder, 11, West Jefferson
DB: Justin Perkins, 11, West Jefferson
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
QB: Ruger Lenz, 10, North Fremont
RB: Maddox Thimons, 10, Salmon
FB: Ian Johnson, 12, Ririe
WR: Brycen Andersen, 11, Firth
WR: Trillan Phillips, 9, Salmon
TE: Justin Perkins, 11, West Jefferson
OL: Mike Lizarraga, 12, Firth
OL: Danny Reynolds, 11, North Fremont
OL: Scott Taylor, 10, North Fremont
OL: Isaac Hall, 11, West Jefferson
OL: Porter Shurtliff, 12, West Jefferson
Defense
DL: Beckett Cikaitoga, 10, North Fremont
DL: John Slachter, 11, Ririe
DL: Tanner Howell, 10, Salmon
LB: Camden Bott, 12, Firth
LB: Tyler Parkinson, 12, Ririe
LB: Wyatt Taylor, 12, Ririe
LB: DC Turner, 11, Ririe
LB: Maddox Thimons, 10, Salmon
DB: Garrett Van Noy, 12, Ririe
DB: Gabe Platz, 11, Salmon
DB: Jaxon Campbell, 12, West Jefferson