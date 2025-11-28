All-conference accolades roll in for Ririe after a run to the 3A state championship game - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was a historic season for the Ririe football program as the Bulldogs won the district title for the first time since 1947 and advanced to the 3A state championship game for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs earned what is likely just the first of many postseason honors as running back Kolter Lewis was named Player of the Year and Josh Huntsman was chosen Coach of the Year.

West Jefferson running back Justus Burtenshaw was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year and North Fremont lineman Cameron Shuldberg was selected Defensive Player of the Year.

NUCLEAR ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Coach of the Year: Josh Huntsman, Ririe

Player of the Year: RB/LB: Kolter Lewis, 12, Ririe

Offensive Player of the Year: RB: Justus Burtenshaw, 12, West Jefferson

Defensive Player of the Year: DL: Cameron Shuldberg, 12, North Fremont

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Breylon Moon, 12, Ririe

RB: Andrew Martin, 12, North Fremont

RB: Mac Hall, 12, West Jefferson

WR: Travis Marshall, 12, North Fremont

TE: Kody Landon, 12, Ririe

TE: Clayton Allen, 12, Salmon

OL: Bryce Nedrow, 12, North Fremont

OL: Cameron Shuldberg, 12, North Fremont

OL: Robbie Humphrey, 11, Ririe

OL: Cooper Hunstman, 12, Ririe

OL: Hobbs Hall, 10, West Jefferson

Kicker: Jonny Bonilla, 12, West Jefferson

Defense

DL: Josh Heiner, 12, North Fremont

DL: Ian Johnson, 12, Ririe

DL: Gabe Montero, 12, Ririe

DL: Isaac Hall, 11, West Jefferson

LB: Beau Ringel, 12, Firth

LB: Bryce Nedrow, 12, North Fremont

LB: Hobbs Hall, 10, West Jefferson

DB: Owen Reid, 12, North Fremont

DB: Cooper Brown, 12, Ririe

DB: Justus Burtenshaw, 12, West Jefferson

DB: Mac Hall, 12, West Jefferson

Punter: Tanner Howell, 10, Salmon

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Ryker Burtenshaw, 12, West Jefferson

RB: Owen Reid, 12, North Fremont

RB: Garrett Van Noy, 12, Ririe

FB: Dodge Wynn, 11, North Fremont

WR: Ricky Arriaga, 12, Firth

TE: Cooper Brown, 12, Ririe

OL: Josh Heiner, 12, North Fremont

OL: Austin Landon, 12, Ririe

OL: Logan Trimble, 12, Ririe

OL: Brock Jarvis, 9, Salmon

OL: Nathan Tomlinson, 12, West Jefferson

Defense

DL: Mike Lizarraga, 12, Firth

DL: Aaron Montano, 12, North Fremont

DL: Clayton Weeks, 12, Salmon

DL: Nathan Tomlinson, 12, West Jefferson

LB: Grant Vasquez, 11, Firth

LB: Andrew Martin, 12, North Fremont

LB: Dodge Wynn, 11, North Fremont

LB: Bryce Barber, 11, Ririe

DB: Travis Marshall, 12, North Fremont

DB: Camden Stosich, 11, Ririe

DB: Canon Calder, 11, West Jefferson

DB: Justin Perkins, 11, West Jefferson

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

QB: Ruger Lenz, 10, North Fremont

RB: Maddox Thimons, 10, Salmon

FB: Ian Johnson, 12, Ririe

WR: Brycen Andersen, 11, Firth

WR: Trillan Phillips, 9, Salmon

TE: Justin Perkins, 11, West Jefferson

OL: Mike Lizarraga, 12, Firth

OL: Danny Reynolds, 11, North Fremont

OL: Scott Taylor, 10, North Fremont

OL: Isaac Hall, 11, West Jefferson

OL: Porter Shurtliff, 12, West Jefferson

Defense

DL: Beckett Cikaitoga, 10, North Fremont

DL: John Slachter, 11, Ririe

DL: Tanner Howell, 10, Salmon

LB: Camden Bott, 12, Firth

LB: Tyler Parkinson, 12, Ririe

LB: Wyatt Taylor, 12, Ririe

LB: DC Turner, 11, Ririe

LB: Maddox Thimons, 10, Salmon

DB: Garrett Van Noy, 12, Ririe

DB: Gabe Platz, 11, Salmon

DB: Jaxon Campbell, 12, West Jefferson