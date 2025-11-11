All-Conference selections for Ririe's Lewis and Huntsman. West Jefferson's Burtenshaw, Shuldberg of North Fremont honored - East Idaho News

All-Conference selections for Ririe’s Lewis and Huntsman. West Jefferson’s Burtenshaw, Shuldberg of North Fremont honoredPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – Ririe’s Kolter Lewis was named the Nuclear Conference Player of the Year and Josh Huntsman was tabbed Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a conference title and a program-best 10-0 record as they enter this week’s state 3A semifinals.
Lewis leads the state with 29 touchdowns and 194 points. He is second with 1,730 rushing yards.
Justus Burtenshaw of West Jefferson was selected Offensive Player of the Year after finishing the season with 1,595 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
North Fremont’s Cameron Shuldberg was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 6.4 tackles per game and recording a team-high six sacks. He also had an interception and three fumble recoveries.
Nuclear All-Conference Football
Player of the Year: Kolter Lewis, Ririe
Offensive Player of the Year: Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Shuldberg, North Fremont
Coach of the Year: Josh Huntsman, Ririe
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Breylon Moon, Ririe
RB: Mac Hall, West Jefferson
RB: Andrew Martin, North Fremont
WR: Travis Marshall, North Fremont
TE: Kody Landon, Ririe
TE: Clayton Allen, Salmon
OL: Hobbs Hall, West Jefferson
OL: Cameron Shuldberg, North Fremont
OL: Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont
OL: Cooper Huntsman, Ririe
OL: Robbie Humphrey, Ririe
Defense
DB: Cooper Brown, Ririe
DB: Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
DB: Mac Hall, West Jefferson
DB: Owen Reid, North Fremont
LB: Beau Ringel, Firth
LB: Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont
LB: Wyatt Taylor, Ririe
DL: Isaac Hall, West Jefferson
DL: Ian Johnson, Ririe
DL: Josh Heiner, North Fremont
DL: Gabe Montero, Ririe
Special Teams
K: Jonathan Bonilla, West Jefferson
P: Tanner Howell, Salmon
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Ryker Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
RB: Garrett Van Noy, Ririe
RB: Owen Reid, North Fremont
WR: Ricky Arriaga, Firth
FB: Dodge Wynn, North Fremont
TE: Cooper Brown, Ririe
OL: Nathan Tomlinson, West Jefferson
OL: Brock Jarvis, Salmon
OL: Josh Heiner, North Fremont
OL: Austin Landon, Ririe
OL: Logan Trimble, Ririe
Defense
DB: Camden Stosich, Ririe
DB: Justin Perkins, West Jefferson
DB: Canon Calder, West Jefferson
DB: Grant Vasquez, Firth
LB: Andrew Martin, North Fremont
LB: Bryce Barber, Ririe
LB: Dodge Wynn, North Fremont
LB: Aaron Montano, North Fremont
DL: Clayton Weeks, Salmon
DL: Nathan Tomlinson, West Jefferson
DL: Mike Lizarraga, Firth
DL: Travis Marshall, North Fremont
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB: Ruger Lenz, North Fremont
RB: Maddox Timmons, Salmon
WR: Brycen Andersen, Firth
WR: Trillan Phillips, Salmon
FB: Ian Johnson, Ririe
TE: Justin Perkins, West Jefferson
OL: Isaac Hall, West Jefferson
OL: Danny Reynolds, North Fremont
OL: Scott Taylor, North Fremont
OL: Porter Shurtliff, West Jefferson,
OL: Mike Lizarraga, Firth
Defense
DB: Garrett Van Noy, Ririe
DB: Jaxon Campbell, Salmon
DB: Gabe Platz, Salmon
LB: Tyler Parkinson, Ririe
LB: Camden Bott, Ririe
LB: DC Turner, Ririe
LB: Maddox Timmons, Salmon
LB: Tanner Hall, West Jefferson
LB: Beckett Cikaitoga, North Fremont
DL: John Slachter, Ririe