All-Conference selections for Ririe's Lewis and Huntsman. West Jefferson's Burtenshaw, Shuldberg of North Fremont honored - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Ririe’s Kolter Lewis was named the Nuclear Conference Player of the Year and Josh Huntsman was tabbed Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a conference title and a program-best 10-0 record as they enter this week’s state 3A semifinals.

Lewis leads the state with 29 touchdowns and 194 points. He is second with 1,730 rushing yards.

Justus Burtenshaw of West Jefferson was selected Offensive Player of the Year after finishing the season with 1,595 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

North Fremont’s Cameron Shuldberg was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 6.4 tackles per game and recording a team-high six sacks. He also had an interception and three fumble recoveries.

Nuclear All-Conference Football

Player of the Year: Kolter Lewis, Ririe

Offensive Player of the Year: Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Shuldberg, North Fremont

Coach of the Year: Josh Huntsman, Ririe

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Breylon Moon, Ririe

RB: Mac Hall, West Jefferson

RB: Andrew Martin, North Fremont

WR: Travis Marshall, North Fremont

TE: Kody Landon, Ririe

TE: Clayton Allen, Salmon

OL: Hobbs Hall, West Jefferson

OL: Cameron Shuldberg, North Fremont

OL: Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont

OL: Cooper Huntsman, Ririe

OL: Robbie Humphrey, Ririe

Defense

DB: Cooper Brown, Ririe

DB: Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

DB: Mac Hall, West Jefferson

DB: Owen Reid, North Fremont

LB: Beau Ringel, Firth

LB: Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont

LB: Wyatt Taylor, Ririe

DL: Isaac Hall, West Jefferson

DL: Ian Johnson, Ririe

DL: Josh Heiner, North Fremont

DL: Gabe Montero, Ririe

Special Teams

K: Jonathan Bonilla, West Jefferson

P: Tanner Howell, Salmon

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Ryker Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

RB: Garrett Van Noy, Ririe

RB: Owen Reid, North Fremont

WR: Ricky Arriaga, Firth

FB: Dodge Wynn, North Fremont

TE: Cooper Brown, Ririe

OL: Nathan Tomlinson, West Jefferson

OL: Brock Jarvis, Salmon

OL: Josh Heiner, North Fremont

OL: Austin Landon, Ririe

OL: Logan Trimble, Ririe

Defense

DB: Camden Stosich, Ririe

DB: Justin Perkins, West Jefferson

DB: Canon Calder, West Jefferson

DB: Grant Vasquez, Firth

LB: Andrew Martin, North Fremont

LB: Bryce Barber, Ririe

LB: Dodge Wynn, North Fremont

LB: Aaron Montano, North Fremont

DL: Clayton Weeks, Salmon

DL: Nathan Tomlinson, West Jefferson

DL: Mike Lizarraga, Firth

DL: Travis Marshall, North Fremont

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB: Ruger Lenz, North Fremont

RB: Maddox Timmons, Salmon

WR: Brycen Andersen, Firth

WR: Trillan Phillips, Salmon

FB: Ian Johnson, Ririe

TE: Justin Perkins, West Jefferson

OL: Isaac Hall, West Jefferson

OL: Danny Reynolds, North Fremont

OL: Scott Taylor, North Fremont

OL: Porter Shurtliff, West Jefferson,

OL: Mike Lizarraga, Firth

Defense

DB: Garrett Van Noy, Ririe

DB: Jaxon Campbell, Salmon

DB: Gabe Platz, Salmon

LB: Tyler Parkinson, Ririe

LB: Camden Bott, Ririe

LB: DC Turner, Ririe

LB: Maddox Timmons, Salmon

LB: Tanner Hall, West Jefferson

LB: Beckett Cikaitoga, North Fremont

DL: John Slachter, Ririe