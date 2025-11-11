Champion Firth highlights Nuclear Conference honors - East Idaho News

Champion Firth highlights Nuclear Conference honorsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – Nuclear Conference volleyball champion Firth finished 20-9 and advanced to the 3A state tournament, earning the Cougars multiple postseason honors.
Junior outside hitter Shelbie Perry was named Nuclear Conference Player of the Year, while Elda Park was selected Coach of the Year.
Firth added three first-teamers with middle blocker Megan Jacobsen, libero Baylie Mecham, and defensive specialist Meg Leslie, each honored.
Ririe (23-11), which finished second and advanced to the state play-in game, also placed three players on the first team with setter Niciah Young, outside hitter Jadyn Nelson, and middle blocker McKall Marsh selected.
All-Nuclear Conference Volleyball
Player of the Year: Shelbie Perry, Firth
Coach of the Year: Elda Park, Firth
FIRST TEAM
Setter: Tiara Pancheri, West Jefferson
Setter: Niciah Young, Ririe
Outside: Jadyn Nelson, Ririe
Outside: Lily Hoffner, North Fremont
Outside: Alyson Ball, West Jefferson
Outside: Taylor Sessions, North Fremont
Middle: McKall Marsh, Ririe
Middle: Megan Jacobsen, Firth
Libero: Baylie Mecham, Firth
Defensive Specialist: Meg Leslie, Firth
SECOND TEAM
Setter: Reese Clayson, Firth
Setter: Catie Pickard, North Fremont
Outside: Lulu Lundquist, Ririe
Outside: Daisha Sorensen, Firth
Middle: Peyton Lenz, North Fremont
Middle: Sophia Fealko, Salmon
Middle: Presley Bybee, Ririe
Right Side: Kenna Holm, Ririe
Libero: Sydnee Cluff, Salmon
Defensive Specialist: Lexi Gentillon, Firth
HONORABLE MENTION
Setter: London Marsden, North Fremont
Outside: Tegan Cole, Salmon
Middle: Dixie O’Haver, Firth
Middle: Sierra Eddins, West Jefferson
Right Side: Aubrey Rigby, West Jefferson
Right Side: Gracie Corless, Firth
Libero: Tristynn Gallup, Ririe
Defensive Specialist: Pressli Falter, West Jefferson