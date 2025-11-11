Champion Firth highlights Nuclear Conference honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Nuclear Conference volleyball champion Firth finished 20-9 and advanced to the 3A state tournament, earning the Cougars multiple postseason honors.

Junior outside hitter Shelbie Perry was named Nuclear Conference Player of the Year, while Elda Park was selected Coach of the Year.

Firth added three first-teamers with middle blocker Megan Jacobsen, libero Baylie Mecham, and defensive specialist Meg Leslie, each honored.

Ririe (23-11), which finished second and advanced to the state play-in game, also placed three players on the first team with setter Niciah Young, outside hitter Jadyn Nelson, and middle blocker McKall Marsh selected.

All-Nuclear Conference Volleyball

Player of the Year: Shelbie Perry, Firth

Coach of the Year: Elda Park, Firth

FIRST TEAM

Setter: Tiara Pancheri, West Jefferson

Setter: Niciah Young, Ririe

Outside: Jadyn Nelson, Ririe

Outside: Lily Hoffner, North Fremont

Outside: Alyson Ball, West Jefferson

Outside: Taylor Sessions, North Fremont

Middle: McKall Marsh, Ririe

Middle: Megan Jacobsen, Firth

Libero: Baylie Mecham, Firth

Defensive Specialist: Meg Leslie, Firth

SECOND TEAM

Setter: Reese Clayson, Firth

Setter: Catie Pickard, North Fremont

Outside: Lulu Lundquist, Ririe

Outside: Daisha Sorensen, Firth

Middle: Peyton Lenz, North Fremont

Middle: Sophia Fealko, Salmon

Middle: Presley Bybee, Ririe

Right Side: Kenna Holm, Ririe

Libero: Sydnee Cluff, Salmon

Defensive Specialist: Lexi Gentillon, Firth

HONORABLE MENTION

Setter: London Marsden, North Fremont

Outside: Tegan Cole, Salmon

Middle: Dixie O’Haver, Firth

Middle: Sierra Eddins, West Jefferson

Right Side: Aubrey Rigby, West Jefferson

Right Side: Gracie Corless, Firth

Libero: Tristynn Gallup, Ririe

Defensive Specialist: Pressli Falter, West Jefferson