Championships up for grabs as perennial powers Rigby and Hillcrest, along with newcomer Ririe, compete for titles - East Idaho News

Welcome to state championship week.

From Thursday through next Monday, football titles will be decided and three east Idaho teams are in the mix.

Perennial powers Sugar-Salem and West Side are missing, but it’s business as usual for some of the area’s top programs as Rigby (6A) and Hillcrest (5A) look to repeat as state champions.

Perhaps the story of the year is in 3A, where upstart Ririe will play for its first state title after holding off all-comers in the Nuclear Conference and enter the title game 11-0.

6A

Rigby vs. Timberline, Saturday at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, 4 p.m.

5A

Hillcrest vs. Bishop Kelly, Monday (Nov. 24) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, 7 p.m.

4A

Homedale vs. Kimberly, Saturday at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, 1 p.m.

3A

Ririe vs. Nampa Christian, Saturday at Middleton HS, 2 p.m.

2A

Logos vs. Kendrick, Thursday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, 7 p.m.

1A

Carey vs. Tri-Valley, Saturday at Middleton HS, 11 a.m.