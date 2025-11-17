 Championships up for grabs as perennial powers Rigby and Hillcrest, along with newcomer Ririe, compete for titles - East Idaho News
Spud Kings

Fri

Spud Kings

3

Ogden Mustangs

2

Goals for Spud Kings: Krahn, Cunningham, Rauner (OT).

Girls Basketball

Fri

Ririe

58

@Soda Springs

25

Girls Basketball

Fri

Owyhee

69

@Skyline

44

Girls Basketball

Fri

Dietrich

28

@Rockland

53

Girls Basketball

Fri

Boise

38

@Rigby

49

Girls Basketball

Fri

Highland

55

@Minico

23

Girls Basketball

Fri

Canyon Ridge

44

@Idaho Falls

58

Girls Basketball

Fri

Century

27

Burley

56

Football state championships

Championships up for grabs as perennial powers Rigby and Hillcrest, along with newcomer Ririe, compete for titles

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football
Can Hillcrest bring home another state title trophy? The Knights will have to get past unbeaten Bishop Kelly. | EastIdahoSports.com.
Welcome to state championship week.

From Thursday through next Monday, football titles will be decided and three east Idaho teams are in the mix.

Perennial powers Sugar-Salem and West Side are missing, but it’s business as usual for some of the area’s top programs as Rigby (6A) and Hillcrest (5A) look to repeat as state champions.

Perhaps the story of the year is in 3A, where upstart Ririe will play for its first state title after holding off all-comers in the Nuclear Conference and enter the title game 11-0.

6A

Rigby vs. Timberline, Saturday at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, 4 p.m.

5A

Hillcrest vs. Bishop Kelly, Monday (Nov. 24) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, 7 p.m.

4A

Homedale vs. Kimberly, Saturday at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, 1 p.m.

3A

Ririe vs. Nampa Christian, Saturday at Middleton HS, 2 p.m.

2A

Logos vs. Kendrick, Thursday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, 7 p.m.

1A

Carey vs. Tri-Valley, Saturday at Middleton HS, 11 a.m.

