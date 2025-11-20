Chukars make a change at the top, hire new skipper - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Fresh off their appearance in the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series, the Idaho Falls Chukars have made a managerial change.

In two seasons as the Chukars’ skipper, former Major League All-Star Troy Percival led the team from 34 wins and the worst record in the PBL in 2023 to 54 wins and a championship series appearance in 2025. Percival, though, has taken the manager’s post with the PBL expansion franchise in Long Beach, Calif.

To replace their former leader, Idaho Falls announced Thursday morning that they have hired former-Rocky Mountain Vibes manager Les Lancaster. Across three seasons with the Vibes, Lancaster led the squad to a combined 139-144 record.

“The former MLB pitcher has proven to be a winning manager in the PBL, and we’re excited to have him in IF,” the Chukars said in social media posts.

According to Chukars GM Chris Hall, the team has retained long-time pitching coach Bob Milacki. Garry Templeton Jr., the team’s 2025 hitting coach, is among the candidates for the currently vacant hitting coach position.

Several players, many of whom were recruited to Idaho Falls by Percival, have informed the Chukars that they are considering following their manager and joining the Long Beach Baseball Club — co-owned by former hip-hop artist Warren G.

“We’re working on keeping guys here, most of them love it here and are interested in coming back. Some have already (re-signed),” Hall told EastIdahoSports.com via text message.

EastIdahoSports.com will provide further details about potential coaching and player changes as that information becomes available.