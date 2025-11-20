 Chukars make a change at the top, hire new skipper - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Wed

South Fremont

33

@Ririe

47

Girls Basketball

Wed

Butte County

73

@Challis

14

Girls Basketball

Wed

West Side

29

@Marsh Valley

59

Girls Basketball

Tue

Filer

39

@Snake River

51

Girls Basketball

Tue

Bonneville

34

@Rigby

56

Girls Basketball

Tue

Firth

55

@American Falls

28

Girls Basketball

Tue

Rockland

59

@Raft River

49

Girls Basketball

Tue

Pocatello

39

@Highland

31

Chukars baseball

Chukars make a change at the top, hire new skipper

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars manager Troy Percival. Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com.
Idaho Falls Chukars former manager Troy Percival looks on from the home dugout during a Chukars game during the 2025 season. Percival accepted a managerial position with the PBL expansion team in Long Beach, Calif. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — Fresh off their appearance in the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series, the Idaho Falls Chukars have made a managerial change.

In two seasons as the Chukars’ skipper, former Major League All-Star Troy Percival led the team from 34 wins and the worst record in the PBL in 2023 to 54 wins and a championship series appearance in 2025. Percival, though, has taken the manager’s post with the PBL expansion franchise in Long Beach, Calif.

To replace their former leader, Idaho Falls announced Thursday morning that they have hired former-Rocky Mountain Vibes manager Les Lancaster. Across three seasons with the Vibes, Lancaster led the squad to a combined 139-144 record.

“The former MLB pitcher has proven to be a winning manager in the PBL, and we’re excited to have him in IF,” the Chukars said in social media posts.

According to Chukars GM Chris Hall, the team has retained long-time pitching coach Bob Milacki. Garry Templeton Jr., the team’s 2025 hitting coach, is among the candidates for the currently vacant hitting coach position.

Several players, many of whom were recruited to Idaho Falls by Percival, have informed the Chukars that they are considering following their manager and joining the Long Beach Baseball Club — co-owned by former hip-hop artist Warren G.

“We’re working on keeping guys here, most of them love it here and are interested in coming back. Some have already (re-signed),” Hall told EastIdahoSports.com via text message.

EastIdahoSports.com will provide further details about potential coaching and player changes as that information becomes available.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION