Diggers dominate girls' All-State team; state runner-up Marsh Valley with 0 selections - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Sugar-Salem Diggers won their third straight girls soccer state championship last month. This week, five members of the championship team were named All-State performers.

The team Sugar-Salem beat in the 4A championship game, the Marsh Valley Eagles, did not have a single player selected among the state’s top 23.

Three members of the Marsh Valley boys team were tapped, however, joining representatives from South Fremont and Teton.

Here is the complete list of 4A All-State selections.

Note: The All-State soccer team voting is organized by the Idaho Statesman, with players selected by coaches from each classification.

Girls

Player of the Year: Kamryn Teichert, Sugar-Salem, sr.

Coach of the Year: Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem

First-Team

Andee Petterson, Sugar-Salem, jr.

Hannah Fisher, Kimberly, so.

Lillee Ward, Timberlake, fr.

Ava Harper, Kimberly, sr.

Karli Roubidoux, Fruitland, so.

Alice Johansen, Sugar-Salem, sr.

Paige Birch, Sugar-Salem, so.

Wells Dolson, Sun Valley Community, fr.

Joy Hanchey, Kimberly, jr.

McKenna Hibdon, Emmett, sr.

Payson Bratcher, Fruitland, so.

Second-Team

Cassidy Johnson, Kimberly, jr.

Sofie Vidlak, Fruitland, fr.

Paige Griggs, Emmett, jr.

Morgan Nicoletti, Homedale, sr.

Ari Ricks, Sugar-Salem, so.

Alexys Mierke, Bonners Ferry, sr.

Jasmin Tena, Wendell, sr.

Maisie MacKenzie, Fruitland, sr.

Arabella Escalante Monreal, Fruitland, jr.

Sherlyn Rosales, Wendell, sr.

Brooklyn Cantrell, Buhl, sr.

Boys

Player of the Year: Mattis Macmillan, Coeur d’Alene Charter, sr.

Coach of the Year: Craig Daigle, Coeur d’Alene Charter

First-Team

Cesar Muralles, Wendell, sr.

Eli Arndt, McCall-Donnelly, so.

Chance Smedley, Marsh Valley, sr.

Taylor Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter, jr.

Sebastian Carheden, McCall-Donnelly, sr.

Cesar Camargo, Wendell, sr.

Liam Hughes, Coeur d’Alene Charter, sr.

Creighton LeHosit, Coeur d’Alene Charter, jr.

Kage Stokes, McCall-Donnelly, sr.

Bryon Bushman, South Fremont, sr.

Brian Orozco, Wendell, sr.

Second-Team

Micah Rowley, South Fremont, so.

Nathan Compas, Parma, sr.

Jaxson Smith, Marsh Valley, sr.

Sam Ordonez, Teton, sr.

Pietro Attolini, Coeur d’Alene Charter, jr.

Ian Alvarez, Parma, sr.

Santiago Franco, Teton, jr.

Omar Alvarez, Parma, jr.

Matt Hunt, Sugar-Salem, sr.

Martin Nava, Wendell, sr.

Mayan Noble, Marsh Valley, so.