High-scoring Grace Grizzlies hosting Prairie to start their playoff run - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Grace Grizzlies destroyed any in-state competition put in front of them this year.

Against Idaho teams, the Grizzlies (8-1) went 7-0, outscoring their opponents 343 to 62 — averaging 49 points per game while surrendering just 8.9 per contest. They won’t face any Oregon teams — their lone loss came against Adrian (OR) on Sept. 26 — over the next three as quarterback Gavin Draper leads his team on a hunt for an elusive state championship.

Grace begins that hunt Friday, when they meet the Prairie Pirates (7-3) at Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome in the 2A Football State Championships quarterfinal.

The two teams met in the state play-in round last season, with the Grizzlies emerging victorious, 48-38.

Grace wasn’t nearly as dominant on both sides of the ball last season, when they lost to Logos in the quarterfinals last season, as they have been this year.

Among the keys to that dominance has been Draper. The senior plays quarterback and defensive back for the Grizzlies, and has intercepted more passes (7) than he has thrown (5). Draper enters the game fourth in the state (among 2A players) in passing yards (1,836) and third in passing touchdowns (26). He has also been effective on the ground, running for 352 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns.

Two of the quarterbacks ahead of Draper in the state are Hagerman’s Wyatt Mavencamp and Prairie’s Kade Quintal — each of whom benefit from having played last week, while Grace enjoyed a bye.

Quintal completed his passes at a 61% clip — to Draper’s 63% — and has tossed 19 touchdown passes.

So, for those who will be in attendance at the Dome Friday night, be ready to see two of the better and more efficient quarterbacks in Idaho 2A football.

Where Draper really separates himself from Quintal is the turnover margin. While the Grace senior has given the ball away just five times, Prairie’s junior signal-caller has been picked 11 times.

Turnovers could end up being the key to the game for the upset-minded Pirates, as they face a Grace team that has made scoring difficult for their opponents while, at times, being an unstoppable offensive juggernaut. One or two turnovers could be Prairie’s undoing.

For the Grizzlies, the key will be to get off to a strong start. Coming off a bye week, one week after an emotional conference victory over Butte County, Draper and the boys could be susceptible to a sluggish start. A quick advantage would set Grace up to go for the heart early.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15. But as the second game of the night in the dome, the teams will not be able to warm up on the field until after the conclusion of Sandpoint-Skyline.