Hillcrest well-represented in girls' All-State selections; 2 Blackfoot boys earn First-Team honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Hillcrest Knights went to last month’s state soccer tournament as the one-seed in the girls’ 5A bracket, with title aspirations. And while their championship dreams did not come to fruition, Hillcrest was happy to bring a third-place trophy back with them to Ammon.

Now, they, along with other local 5A schools, can add some individual accolades to the record book. Four Knights were named First-Team All-State players, joining Skyline’s Macy Marlow and Blackfoot’s Fernando Orozco and Gio Labra, on the boys’ side.

Here is the complete list of 5A All-State honorees.

Note: The All-State soccer team voting is organized by the Idaho Statesman, with players selected by coaches from each classification.

Girls

Player of the Year: Kolbi Kiblen, Moscow, sr.

Coach of the Year: Jessica Brown, Moscow

First-Team

Quincy Daw, Hillcrest, jr.

Mya Stone, Vallivue, sr.

Grace Eastman, Idaho Falls, sr.

Avery Lathen, Lewiston, jr.

Brinley Nelson, Hillcrest, jr.

Macy Marlow, Skyline, jr.

Brooklyn Becker, Moscow, sr.

Kenlee Jarrell, Hillcrest, jr.

Cecilia Dignan-Omodt, Sandpoint, sr.

Raine Jarvis, Hillcrest, jr.

Megan Stewart, Middleton, jr.

Second-Team

Abby Muir, Skyline, sr

Addison Lassen, Moscow, sr.

Abby Linderman, Middleton, sr.

Amanda Soto, Vallivue, sr.

Hazel Stevens, Moscow, so.

Isley Dixon, Skyline, jr.

Taylor Smart, Wood River, so.

Kaylee Banks, Middleton, so.

Josie Carpenter, Twin Falls, jr.

Trinity Bonebrake, Lewiston, sr.

Madysen Torngren, Pocatello, so.

Boys

Player of the Year: Reidar Slotten, Wood River, sr.

Coach of the Year: Greg Gvozdas, Wood River

First-Team

Alberto Romo, Wood River, sr.

Fernando Orozco, Blackfoot, sr.

Makai Venegas, Nampa, sr.

Elijah Grimaldo, Vallivue, sr.

Gio Labra, Blackfoot, sr.

Maximiliano Serrano, Twin Falls, sr.

Mateo de la Torre, Wood River, sr.

Leopoldo Ayala, Vallivue, sr.

Ryan Tenold, Wood River, sr.

Zack Torres, Wood River, sr.

Landon Brinkmeier, Sandpoint, jr.

Second-Team

Marcos Madrigal, Vallivue, sr.

Jackson Wallace, Wood River, sr.

Miguel Chavez, Shelley, jr.

Hayden Gvozdas, Wood River, jr.

Logan McGrann, Sandpoint, sr.

Quintin Avila, Jerome, jr.

Josh Spieres, Twin Falls, sr.

Caiden Gion, Sandpoint, sr.

Benjamin Martinez, Vallivue, sr.

Aaron Torres, Blackfoot, sr.

Alvaro Espinoza, Vallivue, sr.