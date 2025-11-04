 Mark your calendars: reigning conference champ Bengals drop softball schedule, including Big Sky tourney at ISU - East Idaho News
ISU softball

Mark your calendars: reigning conference champ Bengals drop softball schedule, including Big Sky tourney at ISU

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU softball, conference champions
The Idaho State Bengals celebrate their 2025 Big Sky Conference regular season championship. With their title, the Bengals will host the 2026 Big Sky Conference tournament. | EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — The Bengals are coming off a historic softball season.

Their 37 wins were a program record, center fielder Ava Brown set a Big Sky record with her 25 home runs and the Bengals led the conference in nearly every offensive category. The result was a regular-season conference championship. But ISU came up short of a conference tournament crown and its national tourney berth.

Many of the same players responsible for that success return this year to make another run at the conference tournament crown.

And now, Bengal fans know who ISU will play, when and where — including the home-opening doubleheader against New Mexico State and national powerhouse Oklahoma on Valentine’s Day.

Here are some highlights from the schedule, released by the program Monday:

  • Feb. 14 home DH will include the eight-time national champion Oklahoma Sooners
  • 16 consecutive home games between March 13 and April 4
  • Conference home opener against Weber State on March 28
  • Boise State at Idaho State on April 14
  • Pocatello will host the Big Sky Conference Championship beginning May 4

Here is the complete schedule:

sports logo Get more sports news here

