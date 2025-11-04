Mark your calendars: reigning conference champ Bengals drop softball schedule, including Big Sky tourney at ISU - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Bengals are coming off a historic softball season.

Their 37 wins were a program record, center fielder Ava Brown set a Big Sky record with her 25 home runs and the Bengals led the conference in nearly every offensive category. The result was a regular-season conference championship. But ISU came up short of a conference tournament crown and its national tourney berth.

Many of the same players responsible for that success return this year to make another run at the conference tournament crown.

And now, Bengal fans know who ISU will play, when and where — including the home-opening doubleheader against New Mexico State and national powerhouse Oklahoma on Valentine’s Day.

Here are some highlights from the schedule, released by the program Monday:

Feb. 14 home DH will include the eight-time national champion Oklahoma Sooners

16 consecutive home games between March 13 and April 4

Conference home opener against Weber State on March 28

Boise State at Idaho State on April 14

Pocatello will host the Big Sky Conference Championship beginning May 4

Here is the complete schedule: