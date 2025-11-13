New pickleball facility opening in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — There’s a new pickleball facility opening in Rexburg as the sport continues to grow in east Idaho.

Grand Teton Pickleball in Rexburg will be hosting an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. where the public can see the new courts and engage in free open play for the day.

From the press release:

The business is excited to provide more options for locals to play the fast-growing sport, especially through the long Rexburg winters.

“We couldn’t be happier about this new venture,” Tom Woodall, co-owner of Grand Teton Pickleball said in a statement. “It seems like every time you turn around you’re talking to someone else who’s just recently gotten into the sport and they can’t get enough of it.”

Located at 870 N 2nd E, the location shares a building with Grand Teton Gun & Range.

Grand Teton Pickleball has three public pickleball courts available for play. The surface for each court is the Picklemaster surface by SportsMaster.

The facility is a no-host facility, meaning that at most times, there is not a host on site. However, just across the lobby at Grand Teton Gun & Range, they have pickleballs for sale and paddles for rent.

There will be a kiosk at the entrance where all players and visitors must check-in before entering via the sliding double doors.

The company’s membership and reservation system is up and running and available for use now. To sign up or to learn more about making reservations and memberships, simply visit grandtetonpickleball.com.

“As the sport continues to grow and pick up momentum, we want to be part of the solution that can accommodate all the growth,” said Woodall. “We are especially thrilled to provide a place for participants to play and practice at during our long and arduous Idaho winters.”

Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with “after-hours” including 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. as well as 8 p.m. to midnight.

For general questions email interest@grandtetonpickleball.com or call/text (text preferred) 208-360-9218.