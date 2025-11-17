PHOTO GALLERY: 4 local football teams win - 3 for title game spots and 1 to retain the Train Bell Trophy - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Three local prep football teams won this weekend, earning spots in the Idaho High School Football State Championships title games.
The Ririe Bulldogs, Hillcrest Knights and Rigby Trojans will all battle for the right to bring home banner. For Rigby and Hillcrest, this would be back-to-back championships to add to already filled rafters. Ririe, on the other hand, is after its first football state championship in program history.
While the Bulldogs, Knights and Trojans won their semifinal games, other local teams bowed out of the tournament, receiving third-place trophies.
The Grace Grizzlies in 2A, Aberdeen Tigers and West Side Pirates in 3A, Sugar-Salem Diggers in 4A, and Skyline Grizzlies in 5A each saw their season come to an end.
Between the semifinal round and championship weekend, the Idaho State Bengals took over their home field, beating the brakes off of the rival Weber State Wildcats to retain the Train Bell Trophy. The win marked the first time since 1983-84 that ISU has beaten Weber State in back-to-back meetings.
Here are some of our favorite pictures from the action-packed week of football.