PHOTO GALLERY: Football takes center stage as playoffs begin - East Idaho News

PHOTO GALLERY: Football takes center stage as playoffs beginPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — Championships have been handed out in soccer, volleyball and cross country, leaving football the only active high school sport — at least for a few days.
The Idaho High School Football Championships began last week, with 10 local teams already stacking playoff wins.
RELATED | Century digs itself into and out of a hole in dominant round-one victory
RELATED | West Jefferson tops Malad on late two-point conversion
RELATED | Grizzlies squish Bees in first-round battle
Here are some of our favorite photos from those first-round games:
Be sure to pick you favorite then go to our public Facebook group and vote — here. The winner, selected at noon on Wednesday, will be the group’s header photo for the following week.
Beyond high school, the local youth football championships were also crowned over the weekend, following title games played inside Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome. Here are those local champions.