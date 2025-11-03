PHOTO GALLERY: Football takes center stage as playoffs begin - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Championships have been handed out in soccer, volleyball and cross country, leaving football the only active high school sport — at least for a few days.

The Idaho High School Football Championships began last week, with 10 local teams already stacking playoff wins.

Here are some of our favorite photos from those first-round games:

West Jefferson’s Justus Burtenshaw jumps backwards to evade a tackler during the Panthers’ first-round 21-20 victory over the Malad Dragons, Friday inside the ICCU Dome. | Photo courtesy Julie Hall

Skyline’s Zyan Crockett breaks free from a Bonneville defender for one of his four explosive touchdowns during the Grizzlies’ 42-21 victory over the Bees. Crockett scored four touchdowns of 50 or more yards. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest senior Damien Simmons sends sophomore Elam Miner to the top floor after the running back scores a playoff touchdown in the Knights’ 40-15 victory over the Shelley Russets. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

A Halloween sunset over Century High School as the Diamondbacks prepare for their playoff showdown with the Columbia Wildcats. Century was victorious, 49-21, in its first playoff game since 2020. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest’s Maddox Ellingford races Shelley’s Aiden Carlson to the edge during the Knights’ 49-15 victory over their conference foes. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Beyond high school, the local youth football championships were also crowned over the weekend, following title games played inside Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome. Here are those local champions.