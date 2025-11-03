 PHOTO GALLERY: Football takes center stage as playoffs begin - East Idaho News
Football

Fri

Malad

20

@ West Jefferson

21

State tournament

Football

Fri

Blackfoot

24

@ Vallivue

13

State tournament

Football

Fri

Bonners Ferry

21

@ American Falls

28

State tournament

Football

Fri

Highland

7

@ Mountain View

45

State tournament

Football

Fri

Gooding

21

@ Snake River

34

State tournament

Football

Fri

Columbia

21

@ Century

49

State tournament

Football

Fri

Firth

0

@ North Fremont

54

State tournament

Football

Fri

Boise

14

@ Madison

17

State tournament

Through the lens

PHOTO GALLERY: Football takes center stage as playoffs begin

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

West Jefferson football
The West Jefferson Panthers storm onto the field after a successful two-point conversion gives them a 21-20 lead with less than two minutes to play against the Malad Dragons in Friday’s playoff matchup. | EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — Championships have been handed out in soccer, volleyball and cross country, leaving football the only active high school sport — at least for a few days.

The Idaho High School Football Championships began last week, with 10 local teams already stacking playoff wins.

Here are some of our favorite photos from those first-round games:

West Jefferson football Justus Burtenshaw via Julie Hall
West Jefferson’s Justus Burtenshaw jumps backwards to evade a tackler during the Panthers’ first-round 21-20 victory over the Malad Dragons, Friday inside the ICCU Dome. | Photo courtesy Julie Hall

Skyline football Zyan Crockett
Skyline’s Zyan Crockett breaks free from a Bonneville defender for one of his four explosive touchdowns during the Grizzlies’ 42-21 victory over the Bees. Crockett scored four touchdowns of 50 or more yards. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football Damien Simmons hoists Elam Miner in the air after the running back scores a playoff touchdown in the Knights’ 40-15 victory over the Shelley Russets. via Amy Ward
Hillcrest senior Damien Simmons sends sophomore Elam Miner to the top floor after the running back scores a playoff touchdown in the Knights’ 40-15 victory over the Shelley Russets. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Century football sky
A Halloween sunset over Century High School as the Diamondbacks prepare for their playoff showdown with the Columbia Wildcats. Century was victorious, 49-21, in its first playoff game since 2020. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football Maddox Ellingford races Shelley football Aiden Carlson to the edge. via Amy Ward
Hillcrest’s Maddox Ellingford races Shelley’s Aiden Carlson to the edge during the Knights’ 49-15 victory over their conference foes. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Beyond high school, the local youth football championships were also crowned over the weekend, following title games played inside Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome. Here are those local champions.

little league football champions

little league football champions

little league football champions

little league football champions

little league football champions

little league football champions

little league football champions

little league football champions

