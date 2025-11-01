West Jefferson tops Malad on late two-point conversion - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The West Jefferson Panthers took possession, down 20-13, near the midway point of the fourth quarter in their first-round matchup with the Malad Dragons. In just over four minutes, they marched the length of the ICCU Dome turf for the score.

But after moving the ball successfully, including a fourth-down conversion at their own 40, the Panthers pushed all their chips to the middle of the table and went for a go-ahead two-point conversion instead of a game-tying extra point. As the referees’ hands went up to signal a successful try, the Panthers’ bench stormed onto the field.

Malad still had 1:16 left to get any score they could. But the Dragons were stopped on a fourth down as West Jefferson claimed victory in the first round of the 3A state football tournament.

West Jefferson senior Ryker Burtenshaw scores on a quarterback run late in the fourth quarter, setting up the go-ahead try. | EastIdahoSports.com

West Jefferson got off to a hot start, intercepting Malad quarterback Easton Green on the Dragons’ first possession. The Panthers took the lead on the very next play, as senior running back Mac Hall broke free on a 49-yard scoring run.

The Dragons were up to the challenge, though, answering with a long touchdown drive capped off by a Holdan Tubbs run. The senior running back scored again to give Malad their late 20-13 lead.

Hall added another touchdown run late in the first half, giving the Panthers a 13-7 advantage. And quarterback-linebacker senior Ryker Burtenshaw snatched his team’s second interception, this one in the redzone, as Malad attempted to answer with under a minute left in the half.

Between the two Tubbs runs, Green made up for his early interceptions with a touchdown run of his own.

Malad’s Easton Green gets outside, using his legs to pick up a first down in the second quarter of the Dragons’ loss to West Jefferson. | EastIdahoSports.com

With the win, West Jefferson advances to face the No. 3-seeded New Plymouth Pilgrims in the quarterfinals of the Football State Championships. A date, time and venue for that game has yet to be determined.