Grizzlies squish Bees in first-round battle - East Idaho News

Grizzlies squish Bees in first-round battlePublished at
POCATELLO — The explosive speed of Skyline’s Zyan Crockett was a problem out of the gate for the Bonneville Bees. Crockett broke loose for a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the third play of the game. Then, after a Bonneville turnover, the senior star scorched the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run.
Crockett’s early explosions gave the No. 3-seeded Grizzlies a 15-0 lead over the 14-seed Bees less than six minutes into the game. And Skyline never looked back, cruising to a 42-21 victory.
On touchdowns from Taleai Molifua and Gage Searle, Skyline grabbed a 29-0 lead in the second quarter, and seemed to take its foot off the gas pedal a bit after coming out of halftime with the same lead. But Crockett was still on the field, and broke away for two more long scores — a 76-yarder to give the Grizzlies a 35-7 lead in the third, and an 80-yarder for a 42-14 lead in the fourth.
Bonneville’s answers came in the form of a quarterback sneak score from junior Jaxton Briggs and two touchdown passes from Briggs to junior Kaine Rodriguez.
Skyline advances to face No. 11-seed Sandpoint, who upset No. 6-seed Minico, 28-24, Friday night. That game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. next Friday, and will be played at the ICCU Dome.