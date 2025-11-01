Grizzlies squish Bees in first-round battle - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The explosive speed of Skyline’s Zyan Crockett was a problem out of the gate for the Bonneville Bees. Crockett broke loose for a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the third play of the game. Then, after a Bonneville turnover, the senior star scorched the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run.

Crockett’s early explosions gave the No. 3-seeded Grizzlies a 15-0 lead over the 14-seed Bees less than six minutes into the game. And Skyline never looked back, cruising to a 42-21 victory.

Skyline’s Zyan Crockett scores on a 50-yard run early in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ victory over Bonneville Friday night at the ICCU Dome. | EastIdahoSports.com

On touchdowns from Taleai Molifua and Gage Searle, Skyline grabbed a 29-0 lead in the second quarter, and seemed to take its foot off the gas pedal a bit after coming out of halftime with the same lead. But Crockett was still on the field, and broke away for two more long scores — a 76-yarder to give the Grizzlies a 35-7 lead in the third, and an 80-yarder for a 42-14 lead in the fourth.

Bonneville’s answers came in the form of a quarterback sneak score from junior Jaxton Briggs and two touchdown passes from Briggs to junior Kaine Rodriguez.

Bonneville’s Kaine Rodriguez looks for room to run after the catch in the second quarter of the Bees’ loss to Skyline. | EastIdahoSports.com

Skyline advances to face No. 11-seed Sandpoint, who upset No. 6-seed Minico, 28-24, Friday night. That game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. next Friday, and will be played at the ICCU Dome.