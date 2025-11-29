Postseason accolades for Rockland junior Zach Permann - East Idaho News

Postseason accolades for Rockland junior Zach PermannPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – Rockland’s do-everything junior Zach Permann was named Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
Permann scored 34 touchdowns and led the Bulldogs in receiving (115.9 yards per game) and rushing (154.4 yards per game). He also averaged 8.9 tackles.
Bulldog senior defensive lineman Ethan Munk was selected Defensive Player of the Year, and Les Webb of Challis was named Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to the 1A state playoffs.
Sho-Ban, which was back in action after not fielding a team since 2019, earned the Sportsmanship Award.
1A ROCKY MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE
Coach of the Year: Les Webb, Challis
Player of the Year: RB/DB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland
Offensive Player of the Year: RB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland
Defensive Player of the Year: DE: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland
Sportsmanship Award: Sho-Ban
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland
RB: Clay Johnson, 9, North Gem
RB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland
WR/TE: Teage Erickson, 12, Challis
WR/TE: Ethan Permann, 12, Rockland
C: Haydn Frandsen, 12, North Gem
G: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland
G: CJ Wilson, 12, Rockland
Kicker: Roylee Jones, 10, Mackay
Defense
DE: Garrison Applegate, 12, Challis
DE: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland
DT: Hyrum Barnes, 12, North Gem
DT: CJ Wilson, 12, Rockland
LB: Craig Yost, 12, North Gem
LB: Ty Woodworth, 11, Rockland
DB: Teage Erickson, 12, Challis
DB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland
Punter: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Craig Yost, 12, North Gem
RB: Gus Zerga, 9, Challis
RB: Wyatt Iraola, 11, Watersprings
WR/TE: Grayden Bruley, 9, Mackay
WR/TE: Ryan Demkowicz, 12, Watersprings
C: Jack Woodworth, 9, Rockland
G: Jayden Taylor, 11, Challis
G: Hyrum Barnes, 12, North Gem
Kicker: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland
Defense
DE: Haydn Frandsen, 12, North Gem
DE: Ethan Permann, 12, Rockland
DT: Jayden Taylor, 11, Challis
DT: Jack Woodworth, 9, Rockland
LB: Gus Zerga, 9, Challis
LB: Wyatt Iraola, 11, Watersprings
DB: Dax Teichert, 11, Mackay
DB: Clay Johnson, 9, North Gem
Punter: Roylee Jones, 10, Mackay