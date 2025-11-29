Postseason accolades for Rockland junior Zach Permann - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Rockland’s do-everything junior Zach Permann was named Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Permann scored 34 touchdowns and led the Bulldogs in receiving (115.9 yards per game) and rushing (154.4 yards per game). He also averaged 8.9 tackles.

Bulldog senior defensive lineman Ethan Munk was selected Defensive Player of the Year, and Les Webb of Challis was named Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to the 1A state playoffs.

Sho-Ban, which was back in action after not fielding a team since 2019, earned the Sportsmanship Award.

1A ROCKY MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE

Coach of the Year: Les Webb, Challis

Player of the Year: RB/DB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland

Offensive Player of the Year: RB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland

Defensive Player of the Year: DE: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland

Sportsmanship Award: Sho-Ban

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland

RB: Clay Johnson, 9, North Gem

RB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland

WR/TE: Teage Erickson, 12, Challis

WR/TE: Ethan Permann, 12, Rockland

C: Haydn Frandsen, 12, North Gem

G: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland

G: CJ Wilson, 12, Rockland

Kicker: Roylee Jones, 10, Mackay

Defense

DE: Garrison Applegate, 12, Challis

DE: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland

DT: Hyrum Barnes, 12, North Gem

DT: CJ Wilson, 12, Rockland

LB: Craig Yost, 12, North Gem

LB: Ty Woodworth, 11, Rockland

DB: Teage Erickson, 12, Challis

DB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland

Punter: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Craig Yost, 12, North Gem

RB: Gus Zerga, 9, Challis

RB: Wyatt Iraola, 11, Watersprings

WR/TE: Grayden Bruley, 9, Mackay

WR/TE: Ryan Demkowicz, 12, Watersprings

C: Jack Woodworth, 9, Rockland

G: Jayden Taylor, 11, Challis

G: Hyrum Barnes, 12, North Gem

Kicker: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland

Defense

DE: Haydn Frandsen, 12, North Gem

DE: Ethan Permann, 12, Rockland

DT: Jayden Taylor, 11, Challis

DT: Jack Woodworth, 9, Rockland

LB: Gus Zerga, 9, Challis

LB: Wyatt Iraola, 11, Watersprings

DB: Dax Teichert, 11, Mackay

DB: Clay Johnson, 9, North Gem

Punter: Roylee Jones, 10, Mackay