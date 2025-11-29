 Postseason accolades for Rockland junior Zach Permann - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Tue

Rigby

47

@Pocatello

30

Girls Basketball

Tue

West Side

55

@Firth

61

Girls Basketball

Tue

Ririe

29

@Bear Lake

65

Girls Basketball

Tue

Sugar-Salem

72

@Butte County

56

Girls Basketball

Tue

Grace

42

@Soda Springs

34

Girls Basketball

Tue

Watersprings

27

@North Gem

28

Football

Mon

Bishop Kelly

31

Hillcrest

14

5A state championship

Girls Basketball

Mon

Hillcrest

45

@Skyline

58

Prep football

Postseason accolades for Rockland junior Zach Permann

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Zach Permann extends to haul in a long TD pass
Zach Permann of Rockland was named Player of the Year in the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference. | EastIdahoSports.com.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO – Rockland’s do-everything junior Zach Permann was named Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Permann scored 34 touchdowns and led the Bulldogs in receiving (115.9 yards per game) and rushing (154.4 yards per game). He also averaged 8.9 tackles.

Bulldog senior defensive lineman Ethan Munk was selected Defensive Player of the Year, and Les Webb of Challis was named Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to the 1A state playoffs.

Sho-Ban, which was back in action after not fielding a team since 2019, earned the Sportsmanship Award.

1A ROCKY MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE

Coach of the Year: Les Webb, Challis

Player of the Year: RB/DB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland

Offensive Player of the Year: RB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland

Defensive Player of the Year: DE: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland

Sportsmanship Award: Sho-Ban

FIRST TEAM

Offense
QB: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland
RB: Clay Johnson, 9, North Gem
RB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland
WR/TE: Teage Erickson, 12, Challis
WR/TE: Ethan Permann, 12, Rockland
C: Haydn Frandsen, 12, North Gem
G: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland
G: CJ Wilson, 12, Rockland
Kicker: Roylee Jones, 10, Mackay

Defense
DE: Garrison Applegate, 12, Challis
DE: Ethan Munk, 12, Rockland
DT: Hyrum Barnes, 12, North Gem
DT: CJ Wilson, 12, Rockland
LB: Craig Yost, 12, North Gem
LB: Ty Woodworth, 11, Rockland
DB: Teage Erickson, 12, Challis
DB: Zach Permann, 11, Rockland
Punter: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland

SECOND TEAM

Offense
QB: Craig Yost, 12, North Gem
RB: Gus Zerga, 9, Challis
RB: Wyatt Iraola, 11, Watersprings
WR/TE: Grayden Bruley, 9, Mackay
WR/TE: Ryan Demkowicz, 12, Watersprings
C: Jack Woodworth, 9, Rockland
G: Jayden Taylor, 11, Challis
G: Hyrum Barnes, 12, North Gem
Kicker: Xavier Parrish, 11, Rockland

Defense
DE: Haydn Frandsen, 12, North Gem
DE: Ethan Permann, 12, Rockland
DT: Jayden Taylor, 11, Challis
DT: Jack Woodworth, 9, Rockland
LB: Gus Zerga, 9, Challis
LB: Wyatt Iraola, 11, Watersprings
DB: Dax Teichert, 11, Mackay
DB: Clay Johnson, 9, North Gem
Punter: Roylee Jones, 10, Mackay

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION