Rigby stays perfect with win at Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Rigby Trojans stayed perfect on the season Tuesday night, beating the Pocatello Thunder on the road behind a strong performance from junior Brinley Larsen.

Rigby’s hounding defense slowed the Thunder (2-1, 0-0), holding Pocatello and standout Abby Lusk to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. Offensively, the Trojans (5-0, 0-0) got eight early points from senior Kinzley Larsen to grab a 17-9 advantage at the end of one quarter, before cruising to a 47-30 win over the reigning 5A state champions.

Pocatello’s Madysen Torngren makes a diving save during the Thunder’s home loss against Rigby. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Trojans started their season with an 11-point home win over 2025 6A state tournament runner-up Boise on Nov. 14. They followed that strong start with a 61-35 victory over reigning 6A champ Owyhee the following night.

Rigby is off to a flawless start, having earned wins over four teams that appeared in last season’s state tournament.

They were led by a 15-point, seven-rebound game from Brinley, to go with 13 points from Kinzley.

Pocatello was paced by Lusk, who scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Rigby returns from the Thanksgiving break Tuesday, when they host the Skyline Grizzlies — another team that appeared in last season’s state tournament.

The Thunder will face the Twin Falls Bruins on the road Wednesday.