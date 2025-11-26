 Rigby stays perfect with win at Pocatello - East Idaho News
Rigby stays perfect with win at Pocatello

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby Kinzley Larsen
Rigby High School senior Kinzley Larsen drives to the hoop against Pocatello junior Lainey Rogers during the Trojans’ 47-30 victory over the Thunder at Pocatello High School Tuesday night. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Rigby Trojans stayed perfect on the season Tuesday night, beating the Pocatello Thunder on the road behind a strong performance from junior Brinley Larsen.

Rigby’s hounding defense slowed the Thunder (2-1, 0-0), holding Pocatello and standout Abby Lusk to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. Offensively, the Trojans (5-0, 0-0) got eight early points from senior Kinzley Larsen to grab a 17-9 advantage at the end of one quarter, before cruising to a 47-30 win over the reigning 5A state champions.

Pocatello Madysen Torngren
Pocatello’s Madysen Torngren makes a diving save during the Thunder’s home loss against Rigby. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Trojans started their season with an 11-point home win over 2025 6A state tournament runner-up Boise on Nov. 14. They followed that strong start with a 61-35 victory over reigning 6A champ Owyhee the following night.

Rigby is off to a flawless start, having earned wins over four teams that appeared in last season’s state tournament.

They were led by a 15-point, seven-rebound game from Brinley, to go with 13 points from Kinzley.

Pocatello was paced by Lusk, who scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Rigby returns from the Thanksgiving break Tuesday, when they host the Skyline Grizzlies — another team that appeared in last season’s state tournament.

The Thunder will face the Twin Falls Bruins on the road Wednesday.

