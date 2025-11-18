 Rigby's Cannon Korth with a dual-role performance in Trojans' playoff win over Rocky Mountain - East Idaho News
Athlete of the week

Rigby’s Cannon Korth with a dual-role performance in Trojans’ playoff win over Rocky Mountain

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby's Cannon Korth is the Athlete of the Week after helping the Trojans advance to the state championship game. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
Rigby’s Cannon Korth is the Athlete of the Week after helping the Trojans advance to the state championship game. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
RIGBY – It was a powerful offensive performance by the Rigby Trojans in last week’s 40-21 win over Rocky Mountain in the 6A state semifinals.

Quarterback Jacob Flowers was an efficient 13 of 18 through the air and the rushing game, led by Amani Morel’s 165 yards and five touchdowns, was dominant.

Perhaps missing from all the offensive fireworks (literally) was the play of the Trojans’ defense.

Rocky Mountain came into the game averaging nearly 40 points per game.

Rigby held the Grizzlies to just seven points in the first half to set the tone for the game. Rocky Mountain tacked on a score in the third quarter and the fourth, but by then the game was out of hand.

The 284 total yards for Rocky Mountain tied for the second lowest of the season since Timberline held the Grizzlies to 266 yards in their only other loss.

Luckily for Rigby senior Cannon Korth, he was in on all of the action on both sides of the ball.

As a defensive back, he and teammates held Rocky Mountain to just 47 passing yards. Korth shadowed one of the Grizzlies’ top threats in Rasean Jones, who did have a big touchdown run the first quarter, but had just one carry for zero yards the rest of the game. Jones, the Grizzlies’ top receiver, also finished without a catch.

As for the offensive side of the ball, Korth, the East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week, finished with seven catches for 125 yards as the Trojans advanced to the 6A state championship game and look to defend their title on Saturday against Timberline.

