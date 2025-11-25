South Fremont, Sugar-Salem and Teton share top honors in Mountain Rivers Conference awards - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – South Fremont senior Bryson Bushman was named Player of the Year in what turned out to be a very competitive Mountain Rivers Conference.

Sugar-Salem was unbeaten in conference play during the regular season, but it was Teton earning the state berth with a 4-3 win on penalty kicks after double overtime in the conference tournament final.

Teton went on to win the consolation trophy at the 4A state tournament.

The Timberwolves’ Sam Ordonez was selected Offensive MVP, while the Diggers’ Matt Hunt was tabbed Defensive MVP.

Mountain Rivers All-Conference Boys Soccer Team

Player of the Year: Bryon Bushman, 12, South Fremont

Offensive MVP: Sam Ordonez, 12, Teton

Defensive MVP: Matt Hunt, 12, Sugar-Salem

FIRST TEAM

Santiago Cisneros, 11, Firth

A.J. Flores, 12, Firth

Brian Resendiz, 11, South Fremont

Micah Rowley, 10, South Fremont

Teig Gehmlich, 11, Sugar-Salem

Cooper Janke, 12, Sugar-Salem

JT Parker, 12, Sugar-Salem

Porter Teichert, 12, Sugar-Salem

Santiago Franco, 11, Teton

Kirby Martinez, 11, Teton

Shea McGuire, 11, Teton

Francisco Sosa, 12, Teton

SECOND TEAM

Brandon Larios, 12, Firth

Giovani Villa, 12, Firth

Jevyn Brague, 12, South Fremont

Crewe Chapman, 11, South Fremont

Raiden Furniss, 10, South Fremont

Antoni Iwanowicz, 12, Sugar-Salem

Jack Larson, 12, Sugar-Salem

Colter Weekes, 11, Sugar-Salem

Vaughn Butler, 10, Teton

Ian Haskell, 10, Teton

Andrew Thomas, 10, Teton

HONORABLE MENTION

Weston Bame, 10, Firth

Oliver Christensen, 11, Firth

Landon Clayson, 11, Firth

Tavin Poll, 11, South Fremont

Connor Schwendiman, 11, South Fremont

Martin Detoc, 10, Sugar-Salem

Zion Muyanja, 10, Sugar-Salem

Garrett Rebernak, 11, Sugar-Salem

Trey Behrens, 11, Teton

Paycen Hill, 11, Teton

Ian Mollenkof, 10, Teton