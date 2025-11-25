South Fremont, Sugar-Salem and Teton share top honors in Mountain Rivers Conference awards - East Idaho News

South Fremont, Sugar-Salem and Teton share top honors in Mountain Rivers Conference awardsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – South Fremont senior Bryson Bushman was named Player of the Year in what turned out to be a very competitive Mountain Rivers Conference.
Sugar-Salem was unbeaten in conference play during the regular season, but it was Teton earning the state berth with a 4-3 win on penalty kicks after double overtime in the conference tournament final.
Teton went on to win the consolation trophy at the 4A state tournament.
The Timberwolves’ Sam Ordonez was selected Offensive MVP, while the Diggers’ Matt Hunt was tabbed Defensive MVP.
Mountain Rivers All-Conference Boys Soccer Team
Player of the Year: Bryon Bushman, 12, South Fremont
Offensive MVP: Sam Ordonez, 12, Teton
Defensive MVP: Matt Hunt, 12, Sugar-Salem
FIRST TEAM
Santiago Cisneros, 11, Firth
A.J. Flores, 12, Firth
Brian Resendiz, 11, South Fremont
Micah Rowley, 10, South Fremont
Teig Gehmlich, 11, Sugar-Salem
Cooper Janke, 12, Sugar-Salem
JT Parker, 12, Sugar-Salem
Porter Teichert, 12, Sugar-Salem
Santiago Franco, 11, Teton
Kirby Martinez, 11, Teton
Shea McGuire, 11, Teton
Francisco Sosa, 12, Teton
SECOND TEAM
Brandon Larios, 12, Firth
Giovani Villa, 12, Firth
Jevyn Brague, 12, South Fremont
Crewe Chapman, 11, South Fremont
Raiden Furniss, 10, South Fremont
Antoni Iwanowicz, 12, Sugar-Salem
Jack Larson, 12, Sugar-Salem
Colter Weekes, 11, Sugar-Salem
Vaughn Butler, 10, Teton
Ian Haskell, 10, Teton
Andrew Thomas, 10, Teton
HONORABLE MENTION
Weston Bame, 10, Firth
Oliver Christensen, 11, Firth
Landon Clayson, 11, Firth
Tavin Poll, 11, South Fremont
Connor Schwendiman, 11, South Fremont
Martin Detoc, 10, Sugar-Salem
Zion Muyanja, 10, Sugar-Salem
Garrett Rebernak, 11, Sugar-Salem
Trey Behrens, 11, Teton
Paycen Hill, 11, Teton
Ian Mollenkof, 10, Teton