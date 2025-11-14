Stop if you've heard this before: It's Rigby vs. Rocky Mountain in a big playoff game - East Idaho News

District 6 Game of the Week

Rocky Mountain at Rigby, Friday, 7 p.m.

REXBURG – A month ago, this matchup looked like it could be an awesome state championship game.

That was before Rocky Mountain was upset by Timberline 31-20.

That put a big dent in the Grizzlies’ season, eventually dropping them down to the No. 3 seed out of the West.

Rigby also suffered a bump in its perfect season, falling to 5A power Bishop Kelly earlier in the year.

None of that matters Friday when Rigby and Rocky Mountain meet up for a spot in the 6A championship game.

The good news for both teams is that they recovered from their lone blemish on the season, with Rocky Mountain (10-1) beating Kuna in a SIC cross-divisional playoff game, and then beating Owyhee and Eagle in consecutive playoff games.

Eagle was the No. 1 seed out of the west.

Rigby (9-1) finished its regular season with a flourish, beating conference foes Highland and Madison, and beating 5A state champion Hillcrest. The Trojans took care of Thunder Ridge to remain perfect in conference play.

After a bye to open the playoffs, the Trojans had little trouble in a 42-28 win against Mountain View, the No. 4 seed out of the west that took out Highland in the first round of the playoffs.

If Friday’s matchup sounds familiar, it’s because Rigby beat Rocky Mountain 21-18 in last year’s semifinals on the way to the 6A state title.

Since 2018, either Rocky Mountain or Rigby has won the state title. The exception was in 2023 when Highland won the championship.

Here’s the postseason breakdown between the Trojans and Grizzlies.

-Rigby won the title in 2019, beating Rocky Mountain in the semis.

-Both teams met in the 2020 championship game, with Rocky Mountain pulling out a win.

-Rigby won the next two championships in 2021 and 2022, beating Rocky Mountain in the 2022 semis.

-The Trojans’ title run was stopped in 2023 with a loss to Eagle.

-Last year Rigby celebrated another title, beating Rocky Mountain in the semis and Eagle in the title game.

So if history is any indication, expect a championship-level game on Friday.

The Grizzlies have three players with 10 or more touchdowns on the season and have a strong running game.

They’ve outscored opponents by nearly 22 points per game.

Rigby will counter with its own offensive firepower.

The Trojans have averaged nearly 42 points since the loss to Bishop Kelly on Sept. 12.