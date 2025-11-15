 Sweetwood powers Knights back to 5A title game - East Idaho News
prep football playoffs

Sweetwood powers Knights back to 5A title game

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest Kyler Spang
Hillcrest High School senior Kyler Spang goes high to haul in the Tyson Sweetwood throw during the Knights’ 44-20 victory over the Twin Falls Bruins at Westmark Stadium. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward
AMMON — The Hillcrest Knights are going back to the 5A state championship game after beating the Twin Falls Bruins at Westmark Stadium Friday night.

The No. 1 Knights (11-1) rode another incredible performance from senior dual-threat quarterback Tyson Sweetwood to a 44-20 victory over the No. 4 Bruins (9-3), advancing to take on the No. 2 Bishop Kelly Knights (12-0) in the championship game.

Sweetwood got off to a strong start, grabbing a 7-0 lead at the midway point of the first quarter on a nine-yard Sweetwood scoring run.

Hillcrest went up 9-6 early in the second on a safety. Sweetwood second-quarter touchdown runs of one and 17 yards were answered long touchdowns from the Bruins, sending the game into halftime with the Knights ahead 23-20.

Hillcrest Tyson Sweetwood runs through a massive hole created by the Hillcrest offensive line. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward
Hillcrest quarterback Tyson Sweetwood sprints through a massive hole opened up by the Knights offensive line Friday night. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Sweetwood’s backfield mate Dax Sargent added the Knights’ sixth touchdown on a four-yard run four seconds into the fourth quarter, after a scoreless third, giving Hillcrest a 30-20 lead.

Hillcrest’s quarterback was back at it twice more in the final 10 minutes of the game, adding insurance touchdown runs of 79 and 81 yards.

The Knights will go for back-to-back 5A titles Friday, when they faced Bishop Kelly. Time and venue for that game have not yet been announced.

Through three games, Hillcrest has outscored its opponents 118 to 49. Bishop Kelly has outscored its three foes by a combined 117 to 42, including a 21-20 victory over the No. 3 Skyline Grizzlies Friday night at Bishop Kelly High School.

