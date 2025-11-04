Team titles for Malad boys and girls, Idaho Falls girls, Skyline and Sugar-Salem boys - East Idaho News

LEWISTON – It was a big day for area runners at Saturday’s cross country state championships.

The Highland boys finished second in the 6A race, while the 5A girls placed 11 area runners on the top-20 podium, led by Idaho Falls’ Jaycee Jensen placing second in a school-record time of 18:04.7.

Jensen’s finish helped lead the Tigers to the girls team title with 78 points. Skyline finished fourth with 121 points.

Idaho Falls’ Jaycee Jensen finished second in the 5A state race. | Patty Guilford, GameFrame via EastIdahoSports.com.

Skyline repeated as 5A boys champion with 64 points, holding off Preston with 76 points, Century with 106 points, and Idaho Falls with 111.

Individually, Ethan Hansen of Century won the 5A boys title.

The Sugar-Salem boys won the 4A team title with 49 points to hold off McCall-Donnelly by five points.

It was a Malad sweep in the 3A races, with the boys beating defending champion Ririe.

The Dragons scored 51 points in the girls race to outdistance Ririe with 62.

Rockland took second in the 2A boys race.

Here’s a recap by classification.

6A

Boys

Rigby’s Jonas Porter was the top local finisher, placing fourth in personal-best time of 14:44.4. Highland’s Spencer Smith was ninth, with teammate Cody Christensen placing 11th. Rigby’s Vincent Carter made the podium in 12th.

All finished in personal-best times.

Girls

Madison’s Millie Drake ran a PR of 17:35.8 to place seventh.

The top 12 finishers all clocked personal bests, with Highland’s Makenzie Tucker ninth at 17:43.9, and Brilee Galbraith of Thunder Ridge 15th in 17:55.8.

5A

Girls

The Idaho Falls girls won the team title, led by Jensen’s second-place finish. Eliza Peck was sixth (18:32.1), Tess Eddington 12th (18:47.5), Lucy Okeson 26th (19:261 and Ivy Peterson 32nd (19:43.4).

Zoey Bailey led Skyline with a 14th-place finish.

Other area medalists included Adyson DeClark of Century in sixth (18:19.4), Avery Fullmer of Preston in 11th (18:39.6), Sailor Tomazin of Blackfoot in 13th (18:41.3), Haven Ivins of Shelley in 14th (18:41.4), Stefanie Callahan of Shelley in 16th (18:52. 4), and Reagan Rhodes of Skyline 20th (19:01.5).

Boys

The Skyline boys team celebrates back-to-back state titles. | Courtesy Scott and Christina Johnson.

Ethan Hansen of Century won the 5A boys title in a PR 14:51.1, while the Skyline boys team repeated as champion.

Individually, it was another strong finish for area runners as Skyline’s Davis Roberts and Alexander Renna finished third and fourth, respectively.

Other medalists included Ammon Britton of Century finishing fifth (15:14.8), Porter Cambell of Preston was sixth (15:22.4), Owen Gregory of Blackfoot was eighth (15:30.2), William McCombs of Skyline was ninth (15:31.2, Alex Scott of Preston was 10th (15:41.7).

Jackson Bushman of Idaho Falls, Ryan Burnett of Preston, Collin Christensen of Pocatello, Giryan Jones of Bonneville, Hayden Olcott of Century and Grant Voelkel of Bonneville, each medaled in the top 20.

4A

Girls

Snake River finished second in the team race, led by Paetyn Polatis and Savaya Christensen, who placed fifth and seventh, respectively.

Sugar-Salem’s Janyja Jackson placed ninth and Teton’s Crosby Kelly was 10th.

Other medalists included Stella Pistoresi of Teton in 14th, Sarah Galbraith in 17th, and Hannah Dalling of Sugar-Salem finishing 19th.

Sugar-Salem was third in the team standings, followed by Teton in fourth.

Boys

Sugar-Salem sophomore Darrel Dickson placed second in a PR of 14:59.3. Teammate Adam Willis was sixth, while Jaxon Johansen in 10th, Henry Baker in 15th and Bradley Dickson in 16th, rounded out the scoring for the champion Diggers.

South Fremont finished fourth in the team standings, led by Beau Ashcraft’s eighth-place finish.

3A

Lucy Boone of Ririe won the 3A state title. | Patty Guilford, GameFrame, via EastIdahoSports.com.

Girls

Ririe senior Lucy Boone won the 3A girls title, while Malad won the team title with 51 points, holding off Ririe and Soda Springs.

Boone, who finished second last season, ran a PR of 18:05.3. She was followed by Bella Spencer of West Jefferson (18:17.4) and North Fremont’s Andrea Anderson (18:20.0).

Other top-10 finishes included Eliza Bingham of North Fremont in fifth, Soda Springs Ellie Wood in sixth, Malad’s Aezlyn Summers in seventh, Jayci Baxter of Ririe in eighth, and Declo’s Brelyn Ewell in ninth.

Other medalists included Kaycee Venable of Malad (11th), Ellie Angell of Malad (12th, Brinley Kunz of Soda Springs (13th), Brielle Bastain of Malad (14th), Lauren Robson of Ririe (15th), Kallee Talbot of Malad (16th), Mollie Renfroe of Soda Springs (17th), Ameliarose Harris of Soda Springs (18th).

Boys

The Malad boys also won the team title as Boston Burbidge took individual honors, holding off West Side’s Ethan Willis. Malad’s Jace Nadler was third.

Boston Burbidge of Malad won the 3A state title. | Patty Guilford, GameFrame, via EastIdahoSports.com.

Cody Baxter was Ririe’s top finisher in fifth and Ben Reinke led North Fremont with a sixth-place finish.

Ririe placed second, followed by North Fremont and Soda Springs to earn team trophies.

Thomas Henderson of Ririe (seventh), Braun Nalder of Malad (eighth), Bryce Jensen of North Fremont (ninth), Jack Jones of Ririe (10th), Grant Palmer of North Fremont (11th), Levi Angell of Malad (12th), Spencer Barney of Ririe (13th), Landon Moldenhauer of Soda Springs (14th), Reuben Uskoski of Soda Springs (15th), Elias Beutler of West Side (16th) all earned medals.

2A

Girls

Butte County finished fourth in the girls 2A race. | Facebook.

The Butte County girls finished fourth, led by the third-place finish of Lydia Babcock, who set a PR of 18:42.35.

Azelynn Jones led Leadore with a fifth-place finish and PR time of 19:12.75.

Lily Coleman of Grace finished 16th and Laurenne Martin of Alturas Prep was 19th.

Boys

Rockland placed second in the team standings, with Xavier Parrish leading the way in seventh place. Teammate Iver Hendrickson was 12th and Woodrow Lowder was 16th.

Jace Jones topped Leadore with a 15th-place finish.

Grace senior Colt Coleman was 19th, and Parley Banks of Challis also medaled in 20th.

Alturas Prep’s CJ Martin finished 13th and Laurenne Martin finished in 19th place at the 2A state championships. Facebook.

Azelynn Jones of Leadore ended her high school career with a time of 19:12 and earned a 5th place medal at the meet. Facebook.