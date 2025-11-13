Thunder Ridge's Anderson signs to play golf at Boise State - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Thunder Ridge senior Justin Anderson finished his high school golf career last month with a second consecutive individual state championship. Now he will take his talents to college after signing a letter of intent to attend and play golf at Boise State.

Anderson signed his letter Wednesday, surrounded by family and classmates, inside the Thunder Ridge High School Lecture Hall.

Anderson shot a two-round four-under 138 at this year’s 6A state tournament at Nampa’s RedHawk Golf Course. The successful season comes on the heels of an incredible amateur season, which included a victory at the Idaho Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifier.

That victory qualified Anderson for the Uswing Mojing Junior World Championships, where he finished in a tie for 144th out of more than 200 junior golfers from across the world.

Anderson joins a Broncos team that finished at the top of the Mountain West Conference standings in 2024 and are currently second in the same conference this year.