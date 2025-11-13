 Thunder Ridge's Anderson signs to play golf at Boise State - East Idaho News
Football

Sat

Aberdeen

28

@ Priest River

12

3A playoffs

Spud Kings

Fri

Ogden Mustangs

3

Spud Kings

6

Goals for Spud Kings: O’Donovan, Macleish, Atchison (2), Lepitre, Beyer

Football

Fri

Prairie

16

@ Grace

40

2A playoffs

Football

Fri

Nampa Christian

30

@ North Fremont

14

3A playoffs

Football

Fri

West Jefferson

14

@ West Side

37

3A playoffs

Football

Fri

Mountain View

28

@ Rigby

42

6A playoffs

Football

Fri

Madison

0

@ Coeur d'Alene

35

6A playoffs

Football

Fri

Blackfoot

8

@ Bishop Kelly

40

5A playoffs

college signing

Thunder Ridge’s Anderson signs to play golf at Boise State

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Thunder Ridge's Justin Anderson signs LOI with Boise State
Thunder Ridge High School senior Justin Anderson signs a letter of intent to attend and play golf at Boise State University, surrounded by family. | Photo courtesy Jeff Anderson
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — Thunder Ridge senior Justin Anderson finished his high school golf career last month with a second consecutive individual state championship. Now he will take his talents to college after signing a letter of intent to attend and play golf at Boise State.

Anderson signed his letter Wednesday, surrounded by family and classmates, inside the Thunder Ridge High School Lecture Hall.

Anderson shot a two-round four-under 138 at this year’s 6A state tournament at Nampa’s RedHawk Golf Course. The successful season comes on the heels of an incredible amateur season, which included a victory at the Idaho Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifier.

That victory qualified Anderson for the Uswing Mojing Junior World Championships, where he finished in a tie for 144th out of more than 200 junior golfers from across the world.

Anderson joins a Broncos team that finished at the top of the Mountain West Conference standings in 2024 and are currently second in the same conference this year.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION