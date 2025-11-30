What a time to be a Bengal. ISU sports on a major upswing - East Idaho News

Note: As a bonus to our readers who have followed us into Year 2, the East Idaho Sports staff will post a special story on Sundays – Could be a column, opinion, feature, or just something fun and goofy. Hope you enjoy, and thanks again for coming along on this journey.

POCATELLO — Is Idaho State athletics on the cusp of turning a university-wide corner? It seems that way.

ISU and the athletics department have invested in its facilities — the ICCU Dome is noticeably improved from what it was just a few short years ago; the ICCU Community Field, Direct Communications Field at Miller Ranch Stadium and the Centennial Cross Country Course have all undergone significant renovations.

If improved facilities breed success, the gestational process has been short.

The Bengal softball team finished its 2025 season among the top-ranked mid-major teams in the country — playing on that new field. The Bengal football team just wrapped up its best season in nearly a decade, which included some level of success the program has not experienced in several decades. ISU recently slipped on Cinderella’s glass slipper and stuffed a monkey wrench into the entire Big Sky volleyball tournament.

ISU athletics has been on an impressive run. By the way the two basketball teams have played in the early season and considering what the softball team will bring back this season, there is every sign that success will continue.

The Centennial Cross Country Course finish line. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

On the gridiron, the Bengals finished the 2025 season with four consecutive wins, including rivalry victories over Weber State and the University of Idaho, earning the Train Bell Trophy and Potato State Trophy.

This marked the first time since 1983-84 that ISU has bested Weber State in back-to-back seasons, and just the third time ISU has beaten Idaho since 2006.

And after that highly successful season, the Bengals look to return several stars, including All-Conference Honorable Mention quarterback Jordan Cooke and wide receiver Damien Morgan, All-Conference Second-Teamers running back Dason Brooks and safety Rylan Leathers, and All-Conference First-Teamers kicker Trajan Sinatra and offensive lineman Stryker Rashid.

The future for ISU football is brighter now than it has been in years.

Precious Cargo Headed Back to Pocatello 🥔🏆#ROAR pic.twitter.com/vAdUyaaXN6 — Idaho State Football (@BengalGridiron) November 23, 2025

The men’s basketball team bounced back from three straight losses with a victory over Justice University before going to Boise for the Holiday Hoops Classic, where they stomped the Big West’s Cal State Northridge and were just edged out by Sam Houston.

The women’s basketball team is off to a 4-2 start, with wins over the Mountain West’s Grand Canyon University and the Big West’s UC Irvine.

Conference play begins for both teams on Jan. 1, and both teams, for good reason, have high hopes heading in.

The ISU volleyball team just pulled off something that had never before been seen in the Big Sky Conference.

After a down regular season, which saw the Bengals finish with a 13-18 record (7-9 in conference), ISU qualified for the Big Sky Tournament as the eight seed — out of eight qualifying teams.

Led by senior Marci Bell and freshman (Madison High alum) Nora Waddoups, each of whom was named to the tournament All-Conference team, the Bengals were the first ever eight-seed to upset the tourney’s top-seed. After taking down Northern Arizona in a five-set thriller, ISU knocked off four-seed Weber State to earn a spot in the tournament championship round.

That, however, was where the Cinderella story came to an end, at the hands of host Northern Colorado.

Still, a boisterous contingent of ISU fans loudly voiced their approval of the Bengals’ play throughout the title game.

Congratulations to Marci & Nora on being named to the 2025 Big Sky Tournament All-Conference Team 👏👏#RoarBengalsRoar pic.twitter.com/1Ezhlaix9a — Idaho State VB (@IdahoStateVB) November 29, 2025

The ISU golf team capped the first half of its season on a high note, finishing in second place at the Big O Invitational in Omaha, Neb., last month. They will return to the links in March, with high hopes and expectations.

The softball team, coming off a record-breaking season, will be back to defend its Big Sky regular-season championship behind stars Ava Brown, Alyssa Yee, Jenna Kearns and Megan Meracle.

And when the season ends, the renovated home field will host the conference tournament in early May.

It truly is an exciting time to be a Bengal.