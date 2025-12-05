5A District 6: Champion Hillcrest leads All-Conference honors; Skyline's Crockett first-team at three positions - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – 5A state finalist and District 6 champion Hillcrest highlighted the All-Conference football awards, with quarterback Tyson Sweetwood earning Offensive Player of the Year and Brennon Mossholder earning Coach of the Year honors.

The Knights’ Dax Sargent and Skyline’s Gage Searle were selected Co-Defensive Players of the Year, and Austin Reeves of Hillcrest was tabbed Lineman of the Year.

Sweetwood passed for 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions and also ran for 1,208 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Skyline’s Zyan Crockett was a first-team selection at three positions, earning the nod at wide receiver, return specialist, and punter.

Hillcrest’s Sargent was also named first-team running back.

Zyan Crockett of Skyline earned the East Idaho Sports Player of the Game ball after a Grizzlies’ win earlier this season. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

5A District 6 All-Conference Football

Offensive Player of the Year: Tyson Sweetwood, 12, Hillcrest

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Gage Searle, 12, Skyline and Daxon Sargent, 12, Hillcrest

Lineman of the Year: Austin Reeves, 12, Hillcrest

Coach of the Year: Brennon Mossholder, Hillcrest

Quarterback

1st Team: Austin Arave, 12, Blackfoot

2nd Team: William Thompson, 11, Idaho Falls

HM: John Giannini, 11, Skyline

Offensive Line

1st Team: Gavin Allen, 11, Hillcrest; Keyan Monahan, 12, Blackfoot; Carter Ethington 11, Blackfoot; Bodie Stepp, 11, Hillcrest; Peyton Olson, 12, Shelley

2nd Team: Zeke Mickelsen, 11, Blackfoot; Rider Pederson, 11, Bonneville; Landon Murphey, 12, Hillcrest; Wyatt Cox, 10, Skyline; Emmanuel Landeros, 11, Idaho Falls

HM: Bryce Wilson, 12, Skyline; Colton Young, 11, Bonneville; Lawrence Cousineau, 11, Blackfoot; Marcus Campbell, 12, Shelley; Andrew Avila, 11, Bonneville; Trey Blue, 12, Skyline; Drake Wilcox, 11, Idaho Falls; Koen Brown, 12, Skyline

Running Back

1st Team: Cade Esplin, 12, Blackfoot; Daxon Sargent, 12, Hillcrest; Aden Mora, 12, Bonneville

2nd Team: Conley Bennett, 12, Shelley; James Horlacher, 12, Shelley

HM: Cooper Stephenson, 10, Bonneville; Adan Ojeda, 12, Skyline

Wide Receiver

1st Team: Zyan Crockett, 12, Skyline; Mason Davis, 12, Hillcrest; Kaine Rodriguez, 11, Bonneville

2nd Team: Taleai Molifua, 11, Skyline; Briggs Esplin 11, Blackfoot; Griffen Pearson, 11, Idaho Falls

HM: James Richeson, 11, Idaho Falls; Zac Trosper, 12, Shelley; Trezdan Thomson, 12, Hillcrest; Tate Prince, 12, Hillcrest; Kael Remmington, 12, Shelley

Tight end

1st Team: Dax Clinger, 11, Skyline

2nd Team: Chett Hyde, 11, Blackfoot

HM: Aaron Jenson, 12, Shelley; Boston Morris, 11, Hillcrest

Kicker

1st Team: Rylan Borgman, 12, Hillcrest

2nd Team: Kason Landon, 12, Bonneville

HM: Santino Antrim, 12, Skyline; Tristan Howell, 12, Shelley

Return Specialist

1st Team: Zyan Crockett, 12, Skyline

2nd Team: Parker Wright, 11, Blackfoot

HM: Zac Trosper, 12, Shelley

Defensive Line

1st Team: Damien Simmons, 12, Hillcrest; Jay Jay Anderson 10, Skyline; Brody Dorning, 11, Hillcrest; Gavin Hillman, 12, Hillcrest

2nd Team: Payton Lycan, 12, Bonneville; Kai Brooks 11, Blackfoot; Kaleo Brooks 11, Blackfoot; Aden Murdoch, 11, Idaho Falls

HM: Bracken Draper, 12, Shelley; Rider Peterson, 11, Bonneville; Cooper Stephenson, 11, Bonneville; Makoy Cooper, 12, Shelley; Ricky Nila, 12, Skyline; Ernesto Molina, 11, Skyline; Kyler Sanders, 12 Blackfoot; Markeyse Green, 12, Idaho Falls

Linebacker

1st Team: Sawyer Davis, 12, Skyline; Maddox Medellin 12, Hillcrest; Dallas Jacobsen 11, Bonneville; Ryker Williams 12, Blackfoot

2nd Team: Jake Vance, 12, Blackfoot; Rydge Vail, 11, Bonneville; Kyler Loftus, 12, Skyline; Gabe Ricks, 11, Bonneville

HM: Liam Lynch, 12, Skyline; Brock Faulkner, 12, Bonneville; Jensen Horlacher, 12, Shelley; Ethan Lords, 12, Hillcrest; Ryan Mecham, 12, Hillcrest; Lucas Benson, 12, Hillcrest; Zach Johansen, 12, Blackfoot; Tate Wood, 11, Idaho Falls

Defensive Back

1st Team: Zach Steadham, 12, Hillcrest; Taylor Taylor, 12, Skyline; Dainian Martinez, 12, Blackfoot; Kael Remington 12, Shelley

2nd Team: Jason Williams, 12, Blackfoot; Mason Davis, 12 Hillcrest; JJ Tamayo, 11, Bonneville; Santino Antrim, 12, Skyline

HM: Weston Ellsworth, 11, Bonneville; Zac Trosper, 12, Shelley; Logan Arnold, 10, Bonneville; Krev Hawker, 11, Shelley; Ryker Balmforth, 10, Shelley; Cooper Anderson, 11, Idaho Falls; Jaron Hoskins, 11, Idaho Falls

Punter

1st Team: Zyan Crockett, 12, Skyline

2nd Team: Ace Williams, 10, Idaho Falls

HM: Peyton Olsen, 12, Shelley