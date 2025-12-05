5A District 6: Champion Hillcrest leads All-Conference honors; Skyline's Crockett first-team at three positions - East Idaho News

5A District 6: Champion Hillcrest leads All-Conference honors; Skyline’s Crockett first-team at three positionsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – 5A state finalist and District 6 champion Hillcrest highlighted the All-Conference football awards, with quarterback Tyson Sweetwood earning Offensive Player of the Year and Brennon Mossholder earning Coach of the Year honors.
The Knights’ Dax Sargent and Skyline’s Gage Searle were selected Co-Defensive Players of the Year, and Austin Reeves of Hillcrest was tabbed Lineman of the Year.
Sweetwood passed for 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions and also ran for 1,208 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Skyline’s Zyan Crockett was a first-team selection at three positions, earning the nod at wide receiver, return specialist, and punter.
Hillcrest’s Sargent was also named first-team running back.
5A District 6 All-Conference Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyson Sweetwood, 12, Hillcrest
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Gage Searle, 12, Skyline and Daxon Sargent, 12, Hillcrest
Lineman of the Year: Austin Reeves, 12, Hillcrest
Coach of the Year: Brennon Mossholder, Hillcrest
Quarterback
1st Team: Austin Arave, 12, Blackfoot
2nd Team: William Thompson, 11, Idaho Falls
HM: John Giannini, 11, Skyline
Offensive Line
1st Team: Gavin Allen, 11, Hillcrest; Keyan Monahan, 12, Blackfoot; Carter Ethington 11, Blackfoot; Bodie Stepp, 11, Hillcrest; Peyton Olson, 12, Shelley
2nd Team: Zeke Mickelsen, 11, Blackfoot; Rider Pederson, 11, Bonneville; Landon Murphey, 12, Hillcrest; Wyatt Cox, 10, Skyline; Emmanuel Landeros, 11, Idaho Falls
HM: Bryce Wilson, 12, Skyline; Colton Young, 11, Bonneville; Lawrence Cousineau, 11, Blackfoot; Marcus Campbell, 12, Shelley; Andrew Avila, 11, Bonneville; Trey Blue, 12, Skyline; Drake Wilcox, 11, Idaho Falls; Koen Brown, 12, Skyline
Running Back
1st Team: Cade Esplin, 12, Blackfoot; Daxon Sargent, 12, Hillcrest; Aden Mora, 12, Bonneville
2nd Team: Conley Bennett, 12, Shelley; James Horlacher, 12, Shelley
HM: Cooper Stephenson, 10, Bonneville; Adan Ojeda, 12, Skyline
Wide Receiver
1st Team: Zyan Crockett, 12, Skyline; Mason Davis, 12, Hillcrest; Kaine Rodriguez, 11, Bonneville
2nd Team: Taleai Molifua, 11, Skyline; Briggs Esplin 11, Blackfoot; Griffen Pearson, 11, Idaho Falls
HM: James Richeson, 11, Idaho Falls; Zac Trosper, 12, Shelley; Trezdan Thomson, 12, Hillcrest; Tate Prince, 12, Hillcrest; Kael Remmington, 12, Shelley
Tight end
1st Team: Dax Clinger, 11, Skyline
2nd Team: Chett Hyde, 11, Blackfoot
HM: Aaron Jenson, 12, Shelley; Boston Morris, 11, Hillcrest
Kicker
1st Team: Rylan Borgman, 12, Hillcrest
2nd Team: Kason Landon, 12, Bonneville
HM: Santino Antrim, 12, Skyline; Tristan Howell, 12, Shelley
Return Specialist
1st Team: Zyan Crockett, 12, Skyline
2nd Team: Parker Wright, 11, Blackfoot
HM: Zac Trosper, 12, Shelley
Defensive Line
1st Team: Damien Simmons, 12, Hillcrest; Jay Jay Anderson 10, Skyline; Brody Dorning, 11, Hillcrest; Gavin Hillman, 12, Hillcrest
2nd Team: Payton Lycan, 12, Bonneville; Kai Brooks 11, Blackfoot; Kaleo Brooks 11, Blackfoot; Aden Murdoch, 11, Idaho Falls
HM: Bracken Draper, 12, Shelley; Rider Peterson, 11, Bonneville; Cooper Stephenson, 11, Bonneville; Makoy Cooper, 12, Shelley; Ricky Nila, 12, Skyline; Ernesto Molina, 11, Skyline; Kyler Sanders, 12 Blackfoot; Markeyse Green, 12, Idaho Falls
Linebacker
1st Team: Sawyer Davis, 12, Skyline; Maddox Medellin 12, Hillcrest; Dallas Jacobsen 11, Bonneville; Ryker Williams 12, Blackfoot
2nd Team: Jake Vance, 12, Blackfoot; Rydge Vail, 11, Bonneville; Kyler Loftus, 12, Skyline; Gabe Ricks, 11, Bonneville
HM: Liam Lynch, 12, Skyline; Brock Faulkner, 12, Bonneville; Jensen Horlacher, 12, Shelley; Ethan Lords, 12, Hillcrest; Ryan Mecham, 12, Hillcrest; Lucas Benson, 12, Hillcrest; Zach Johansen, 12, Blackfoot; Tate Wood, 11, Idaho Falls
Defensive Back
1st Team: Zach Steadham, 12, Hillcrest; Taylor Taylor, 12, Skyline; Dainian Martinez, 12, Blackfoot; Kael Remington 12, Shelley
2nd Team: Jason Williams, 12, Blackfoot; Mason Davis, 12 Hillcrest; JJ Tamayo, 11, Bonneville; Santino Antrim, 12, Skyline
HM: Weston Ellsworth, 11, Bonneville; Zac Trosper, 12, Shelley; Logan Arnold, 10, Bonneville; Krev Hawker, 11, Shelley; Ryker Balmforth, 10, Shelley; Cooper Anderson, 11, Idaho Falls; Jaron Hoskins, 11, Idaho Falls
Punter
1st Team: Zyan Crockett, 12, Skyline
2nd Team: Ace Williams, 10, Idaho Falls
HM: Peyton Olsen, 12, Shelley