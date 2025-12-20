Basketball whip-around: Bulldogs, Diamondbacks, Royals all finish 2025 with wins - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Grace Lutheran Royals earned a one-sided victory over Castleford to remain perfect heading into the Christmas break.

The Royals (6-0, 0-0) weren’t the only local team to earn a win Friday night, though. Their conference foe, the Rockland Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0), made it two wins in a row with their own lopsided victory. And the Century Diamondbacks ended their four-game losing streak just in time to enjoy a two-week break.

Royals beat Wolves

Grace Lutheran got 10 points apiece from juniors Rylan Ward and Damon Schmidt, dispatching Castleford, 45-17.

The Bulldogs own victories over several in-conference foes, but will not start their official conference scheduled until Jan. 6, when they visit the reigning conference champion Rockland Bulldogs.

Rockland beats Aberdeen

The Bulldogs used a dominant defensive effort to get past their Power County rival Aberdeen Tigers (0-8, 0-0).

Aberdeen didn’t reach double-digits on the scoreboard until the third quarter, heading into the fourth quarter with Rockland ahead 47-10. The Bulldogs called off the dogs a bit in the fourth, cruising to a 53-17 victory.

Senior Jose Medel led the Tigers in scoring with five.

Rockland was paced by Xavier Parrish, who scored 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Woodrow Lowder 13) and Isaac Held (10) added their own double-figure scoring nights.

The Bulldogs, who have now won back-to-back after consecutive losses, will return to the court when they host Grace Lutheran in a key conference showdown.

D’Backs beat Tigers

Century put to bed what had been a four-game losing skid with a 62-51 victory over Jerome.

The Diamondbacks got 16 points from senior Carter Ward and 11 from senior Luke Webb in the victory. They will take some time to lick the wounds of their recent slide while hoping to hold onto the momentum of the win, before they return to action on Jan. 8 when they visit the Burley Bobcats (2-4, 0-0).

NOTE: Coaches who would like to out their teams to these brief basketball action roundups, please email us at sports@EastIdahoNews.com.