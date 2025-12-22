Bengals drop final non-conference game at home - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Unable to overcome a slow start, the Idaho State Bengals fell to the UC Davis Aggies in their final game before the start of their conference schedule.

The Bengals (7-6) were in a 15-point hole at halftime. And though they battled back in the second, pulling within two points with just under six minutes to play, ISU could never reclaim the lead, falling at home, 93-83, to the Mountain West’s Aggies (6-5).

With starters Evan Otten and Jamison Guerra in foul trouble, head coach Ryan Looney and the Bengals went to freshman Louis Bond for a season-high 18 minutes. The 6-foot-5 guard aided ISU’s comeback attempt, posting season-highs in several categories, including field goals attempted (7), field goals made (5) and points, with a game-high 19.

Bond went 6-for-8 from the free throw line and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, while grabbing two rebounds and dishing two assists.

Connor Hollenbeck did most of his damage at the charity stripe, going 10-of-12 there as part of his 17-point afternoon. He added a team-high eight rebounds.

ISU’s Connor Hollenbeck dishes one of his eight assists during the Bengals’ loss to UC Davis. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bengals will enjoy nearly two full weeks off before launching into the Big Sky Conference schedule, starting with a New Year’s Day matchup with Sacramento State at ISU’s Reed Gym.