Boise State gets 29 new players on signing day, including ‘NFL talent’ QB - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Boise State football program added 29 players to its ranks on Wednesday, as high school students across the country signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day.

The Broncos added 14 offensive players, 13 defensive players and two specialists, with players from 12 different states — and Sweden.

Among those signing were 25 three-star recruits and two four-star prospects, according to 247Sports’ recruiting profile. The Broncos’ incoming recruitment class was ranked as the best in the nation among Group of Five schools and the 51st best overall, right in line with the Big 12’s Iowa State (50th) and Kansas State (52nd).

Four-star wide receiver Terrious Favors, from Atlanta, leads the class, along with offensive tackle Kole Cronin from Reno, Nevada.

The Broncos also have two three-star quarterbacks joining their ranks: Jackson Taylor from Thousand Oaks, California, and Cash Herrera from La Jolla, California. Taylor has been steadfast about being a Bronco since committing to the program in June. Herrera decommitted from both Iowa and Indiana before committing to Boise State on Tuesday, just before signing day.

Three Treasure Valley-based players also signed: tight end Ryan Brekke from Owyhee High School, and wide receiver Rasean Jones and defensive tackle Rowan Rupp, both from Rocky Mountain High.

Who are the Broncos’ new quarterbacks?

Ahead of the transfer portal opening in January, the Broncos are set to have four quarterbacks return for the 2026 season. That includes starting redshirt junior quarterback Maddux Madsen and redshirt sophomore backup Max Cutforth, who started three straight games after Madsen was injured.

Prior to those starts, Cutforth had very little experience, and questions arose about the QB room. The coaching staff added Taylor and Herrera, both of whom are expected to arrive in Boise in January. The Broncos won’t be looking in the transfer portal for a quarterback this cycle, head coach Spencer Danielson said.

Jackson is rated the No. 36 quarterback prospect in the nation by 247Sports. He finished his high school career at Thousand Oaks with a school-record 7,986 passing yards and 84 touchdowns. He also competed in the 100-meter dash and long jump for his school’s track and field team.

“Very, very smart football player,” Danielson said. “He can make the throws, he’s a Boise State fit, hard worker, great teammate. And he’s just one of those kids that when you’re around him, you can tell that he’s going to process quickly, he’s going to be on point, and he’s going to be on the rise quickly.”

Herrera is the No. 35 quarterback prospect in the country, according to 247. He committed to Iowa in October 2024 and then switched to Indiana in June 2025. A visit to Boise State in November led him to flip his commitment.

“He’s an NFL talent. He’s got all that,” Danielson said. “But more importantly, what wowed me about him was, when I was around him, what type of kid he was, low ego, just a cool kid to be around.”

Herrera has been training and watching tape with former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien, who finished his career as the Mountain West’s leader in passing yards (13,581), completions (1,036) and 300-yard passing performances (21). He most recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

“(Rypien) speaks the world of Cash,” Danielson said. “And obviously Ryp, what he was able to do here, what he’s been able to do in the NFL, it speaks volumes to Cash and who he’s going to be here.”

Boise State’s 2026 signees

Here is the complete list of those who signed with BSU on Wednesday:

-DL Deuce Alailefaleula – Anchorage, Alaska

-CB Jacob Arbuckle III – Hemet, California

-LB Adam Auston – Lawton, Oklahoma

-TE Ryan Brekke – Meridian, Idaho

-TE Keawe Browne – Corona, California

-S Romeo Carter – San Diego, California

-RB Keilan CHavies – Hutto, Texas

-OL Kole Cronin – Reno, Nevada

-LB Rocky Dunn – Melissa, Texas

-OL Iosua Faleagafua – Spring Valley, California

-WR Terrious Favors – Atlanta, Georgia

-S Kyle Hall – San Mateo, California

-EDGE Gustaf Henriks Ras – Stockholm, Sweden

-QB Cash Herrera – La Jolla, California

-CB Davin Hill – Arlington, Texas

-LS Tyler Himebauch – Monument, Colorado

-TE Beckham Hofland – Los Alamitos, California

-WR Rasean Jones – Meridian, Idaho

-OL Connor LaGrow – Tualatin, Oregon

-WR AJ Logan – Spring Valley, California

-LB CD Nuno – Philomath, Oregon

-DT Rowan Rupp – Meridian, Idaho

-P Braden Scott – Solana Beach, California

-RB Mariyon Slaon – Shafter, California

-OL Hakeim Smalls – Everett, Washington

-S Madden Soliai – Kahuku, Hawaii

-DL Paz St. John – Peoria, Arizona

-QB Jackson Taylor – Thousand Oaks, California

-EDGE Corey Webb Jr. – Tonopah, Arizona