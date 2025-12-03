 Century bested by Burley in back-and-forth battle; Grace Lutheran boys beat American Heritage, Madison girls top Hillcrest - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Tue

Idaho Falls

21

@Blackfoot

60

Girls Basketball

Tue

Skyline

25

@Rigby

78

Girls Basketball

Tue

Century

24

@Highland

49

Girls Basketball

Tue

Dietrich

31

@Mackay

58

Girls Basketball

Tue

Grace Lutheran

25

@American Heritage

30

Girls Basketball

Tue

Alturas Prep

4

@North Gem

57

Boys Basketball

Tue

Kimberly

34

@American Falls

67

Boys Basketball

Tue

Minico

48

@Idaho Falls

57

Pocatello Region

Century bested by Burley in back-and-forth battle; Grace Lutheran boys beat American Heritage, Madison girls top Hillcrest

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Century boys basketball Justus Mangum
Century High School junior Justus Mangum drives to the hoop during the Diamondbacks’ loss to the Burley Bobcats. Mangum led Century in scoring, with 19, but fouled out with 2:09 left in the game. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — The Century Diamondbacks had no answer for the Burley Bobcats’ deep ball Tuesday night.

Despite battling back from several deficits, Burley (2-0, 0-0) reclaimed the lead for a final time on a 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining in the game, sealing a 65-60 victory at Century High School.

Century (1-1, 0-0) was led by juniors Justus Mangum (19) and Xenphon Flesishmann (18), who accounted for more than half of the Diamondbacks’ scoring (37). Flesishmann added to his already solid performance when he converted an and-one to give his squad a lead late in the third.

Century boys basketball Xenphon Flesishmann
Xenphon Flesishmann finishes through contact before finishing the three-point play at the free throw line to give Century a lead with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter of their loss to Burley. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Mangum, who led Century’s continuous answers to Burley surges, fouled out with 2:09 remaining in a tied game, and the Diamondbacks were outscored 7-2 the rest of the way.

Burley entered the game having already claimed a 63-62 victory over reigning state champ Preston and now owns wins over two of the three teams that make up a very strong 5A South East Idaho Conference.

Century is right back in action Wednesday night, when they host the Idaho Falls Tigers (1-0, 0-0).

Grace Lutheran tops American Heritage

The Royals (1-0, 1-0) got a 12-point performance from junior Damon Schmidt, to go with an 11-point, six-rebound night from senior Garrett Grayson, dispatching the Patriots (0-1, 0-1), 47-17, at Grace Lutheran School Tuesday night.

Schmidt finished a hot-shooting night going 4-for-9 on 3-pointers, and senior Ely Sauer added a balanced performance, with six points, seven rebounds and five assists.

American Heritage is back at home Thursday night, hosting Taylor’s Crossing.

Grace Lutheran will be at Richfield Thursday night.

Madison beats Hillcrest

Madison girls basketball Mia Walsh
Madison senior Mia Walsh takes a shot against Hillcrest. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

The Bobcats (3-2, 0-0) ended a two-game losing skid with a 49-40 victory over the Knights (0-5, 0-1) at Madison High School Tuesday night.

Madison will be back in action at Skyline Saturday.

Hillcrest is on the road again Thursday, at Shelley.

Hilcrest girls basketball Raine Jarvis
Hillcrest junior Raine Jarvis shoots a contested 3. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION