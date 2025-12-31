Century's Ethan Hansen caps his junior season with a state title and a team trophy - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Century junior Ethan Hansen likely needed a personal-best time to win a 5A state cross country championship this season.

Mediocre or pretty good doesn’t get anyone on the top of the awards podium.

Hansen, who finished fourth at last year’s state meet in 16:01.1 and never broke 17 minutes as a freshman, ran 14:51.5 this year to win the 5A state championship and help propel the Diamondbacks to a third-place team finish.

It was the first time the junior had run under 15 minutes and it couldn’t have come at a better time as eight area runners finished in the top 10.

As expected, the team race was tight as Skyline won the 5A title with 64 points and Preston right behind with 76.

Hansen’s finish, along with teammate Ammon Britton finishing fifth, was enough to earn Century a team trophy and earn Hansen the East Idaho Sports Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Hansen won his races at the Madison Dash, Tiger-Grizz Invitational, Rexburg Classico, Bob Conley Invitational, and the Pocatello City Meet during the season.

His time of 14:51.1 was the top mark among all 5A runners, with Skyview’s Christopher Peterson the only other 5A runner to best 15 minutes. Hansen’s time was eighth-best in the state among all classifications. Jonas Porter of Rigby had the top time for area runners at 14:44.4 in the 6A state race, finishing fourth.

Both Hansen and Britton return for the Diamondbacks next season.