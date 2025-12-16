 FIFA slashes price of some World Cup tickets to $60 after global fan backlash - East Idaho News
world cup soccer

FIFA slashes price of some World Cup tickets to $60 after global fan backlash

Associated Press

Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana fights for the ball against South Korea's Cho Yu-min, left, during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Ghana in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana fights for the ball against South Korea's Cho Yu-min, left, during the international friendly match between South Korea and Ghana in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025. | Ahn Young-joon, Associated Press.
MIAMI (AP) — FIFA slashed the price of some World Cup tickets for teams’ most loyal fans following a global backlash and some will get $60 seats for the final instead of being asked to pay $4,185.

FIFA said Tuesday that $60 tickets will be made available for every game at the tournament in North America, going to the national federations whose teams are playing. Those federations decide how to distribute them to loyal fans who have attended previous games at home and on the road.

The number of $60 tickets for each game is likely to be in the hundreds, rather than thousands, in what FIFA is now calling a “Supporter Entry Tier” price category.

FIFA did not specify exactly why it so dramatically changed strategy, but said the lower prices are “designed to further support travelling fans following their national teams across the tournament.”

The World Cup in North America will be the first edition that features 48 teams — up from 32 — and is expected to earn FIFA at least $10 billion in revenue. But fans worldwide reacted with shock and anger last week on seeing FIFA’s ticketing plans that gave participating teams no tickets in the lowest-priced category.

The cheapest prices ranged from $120 to $265 for group-stage games that did not involve co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA had set those prices despite the co-hosts having pledged eight years ago — when they were bidding for the tournament — that hundreds of thousands of $21 tickets would be made available.

Criticism from fans, especially in Europe, had been increasing for several months over plans for “dynamic pricing” plus extra fees on a FIFA-run resale platform — both features which are common in the U.S. entertainment industry but not to soccer fans worldwide.

Fan anger intensified last week when it became clear loyal supporters would have no access to the cheapest category tickets and that fans who wanted to reserve a ticket for all of their team’s potential games — through the final — would not get refunded until after the tournament.

In another climbdown Tuesday, FIFA said it would waive its administrative fees when refunds are made after the July 19 final.

