Prep basketball whip-around: Skyline, Rockland, Blackfoot, American Falls boys all win - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The first high school basketball full-slate Friday of the season featured several local teams earning big wins, including Blackfoot, who knocked off Century, and Skyline, who took down Pocatello.

American Falls bested rival Aberdeen, while Rockland topped Carey at the Carey Holiday Tournament, setting up a tourney showdown with Garden Valley — “a top contender in the state,” according to head coach Shae Neal.

Rockland over Carey, 55-34

The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0) got another big night from senior Woodrow Lowder, whose 16 points were a game-high, leading Rockland to victory at Carey High School — as part of the Carey Holiday Tournament.

Rockland held the Panthers (1-1) to 11 first-half points, and behind 12 points from Lowder held an 18-point advantage heading into the break.

Brayzen Gibbs and Isaac Held added 10 points apiece, supporting Lowder. Carey was led by Carter Olsen’s nine points.

American Falls over Aberdeen, 65-27

The Beavers (2-0, 0-0) outscored the Tigers (0-2, 0-0) in all four quarters, including a fourth that saw just nine combined points.

Senior Zak Grigg led the way for American Falls, scoring 15 points. Senior Kash Wilkinson added 10.

Junior Kendall Pratt paced Aberdeen with his 13 points.

The Beavers will be back on the court Tuesday at Kimberly, whom they beat in American Falls on Tuesday.

Aberdeen is back in action Saturday, hosting Grace (0-1, 0-0).

Blackfoot over Century, 66-64

The Broncos (1-0, 0-0) led the Diamondbacks (2-2, 0-0) at the end of every quarter, earning a road win to start their season.

Blackfoot senior Kasen Sorensen finished with a game-high 22 points.

The Broncos are at home Tuesday, hosting Rigby (2-0, 0-0).

Century travels to Shelley (0-1, 0-0) Tuesday, with both teams facing off in one final tune-up before next weekend’s TitleOne Tip-Off Classic.

Skyline over Pocatello, 48-46

The Grizz (1-1, 0-0) got an efficient 20-point night from sophomore forward Duncan Howell en route to victory over the Thunder (0-2, 0-0) in a back-and-forth battle.

Howell shot 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3, with nine of his points coming in the fourth quarter. Skyline outscored Pocatello 19 to nine in that final period for a comeback win.

Skyline is at home Tuesday, facing Madison (1-0, 0-0).

Pocatello travels to Hillcrest (0-2, 0-0) Tuesday in search of their first win.