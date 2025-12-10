Prep hoops whip-around: Gonzalez leads Century past Shelley, Howell carries Skyline over Madison - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Just two days before they appear in the TitleOne Tip-Off Classic at the Mountain America Center, the Century Diamondbacks and Shelley Russets met at Shelley High School Tuesday night.

Led by senior guard Adrian Gonzalez and junior forward Xenphon Flesishmann, the Diamondbacks (3-2, 0-0) grabbed a 60-47 road victory. Junior Justus Mangum added 13.

The Hillcrest boys’ team lost its final tune-up game for the tournament, 51-42, at home against the Pocatello Thunder (1-2, 0-0). The Knights (0-3, 0-0) and Russets (0-3, 0-0) will open the tournament in search of their first wins of the season.

Hillcrest’s girls’ team will begin the tournament, as the lone local team in the girls’ bracket, riding a two-game winning streak. The Knights (2-5, 1-1) are coming off wins over Century and Shelley.

Howell leads Skyline past Madison

The Madison Bobcats (1-1, 0-0) jumped out to an early advantage at Skyline High School. Behind eight first-quarter points from junior Rhett Hammond, the Bobcats led 18-8 after one period.

Sophomore Duncan Howell and the Grizz (2-1, 0-0) won the last three quarters, however, including their own 18-8 fourth, en route to a 49-46 victory.

Howell finished with a game-high 21 — after a scoreless first quarter. Hammond was the only other player to finish the game in double-figures, with 16.

Skyline will be at Rigby Thursday to face the Trojans (3-1, 0-0).

The Bobcats will be at Owyhee High School for the Pro Image Sports Holiday Classic.