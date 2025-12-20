 Sugar-Salem tops Mountain Rivers All-Conference selections - East Idaho News
Prep football

Sugar-Salem tops Mountain Rivers All-Conference selections

  Published at  | Updated at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Sugar-Salem Ace Clark
Ace Clark of Sugar-Salem hauls in a pass during a game against Homedale. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
EASTERN IDAHO — Sugar-Salem’s Ace Clark and Luke Nelson of Teton were named MVPs of the Mountain Rivers Conference, with Frank Fillmore and Kaden Nate of Sugar-Salem tabbed Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.

The conference champion Diggers landed 10 players on the first-teams, with South Fremont earning nine first-team selections and Teton earning seven.

Clark ran for 11 touchdowns and caught six scoring passes for the Diggers. Fillmore tossed 18 TD passes and ran for 10 scores.

Teton’s Nelson threw 18 touchdown passes and ran for 13 scores.

2025 Mountain Rivers Conference All-Conference Football Selections

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Player of Year (MVP): Ace Clark, SR, Sugar-Salem
Player of Year (MVP): Luke Nelson, SR, Teton

Offensive POY: Frank Fillmore, JR, Sugar-Salem

Defensive POY: Kaden Nate, SR, Sugar-Salem

FIRST TEAM
Offense

QB: Cy Hill, JR, South Fremont

RB: Kimball Tonks, SR, Sugar-Salem

WR: Drew Moss, JR, Teton

WR: Nash Brower, JR, South Fremont

WR: Gideon Taylor, JR, Teton

TE: Kaden Nate, SR, Sugar-Salem

OL: Everett Poole, JR, Sugar-Salem

OL: Dax Rowbury, SR, Sugar-Salem

OL: Carson Richins, SR, Sugar-Salem

OL: Walker Hobbs, JR, South Fremont

OL: Hyrum Godfrey, SR, Teton

Kicker: Latrell Markle, JR, Sugar-Salem

Defense

LB: Josh Olivas, SR, Teton

LB: Walker Hobbs, JR, South Fremont

LB: Kimball Tonks, SR, Sugar-Salem

LB: Walter Fillmore, SO, Sugar-Salem

DL: Rafa Ortiz, SR, Teton

DL: Kelton Ricks, SR, South Fremont

DL: Konner Eddins, SR, South Fremont

DL: Hyrum Godfrey, SR, Teton

DB: Canon Kunz, JR, Teton

DB: Latrell Markle, JR, Sugar-Salem

DB: Josh Peterson, JR, Sugar-Salem

DB: Cy Hill, JR, South Fremont

Punter: Tason Farley, JR, South Fremont

Specialist: Kelton Ricks, SR, South Fremont

SECOND TEAM
Offense

RB: Kelton Ricks, SR, South Fremont

RB: Payton Blaser, SR, Sugar-Salem

WR: Kreston Carpenter, JR, South Fremont

WR: Canon Kunz, JR, Teton

WR: Bradley Brown, SR, Teton

WR: Davin Carlson, SR, Sugar-Salem

WR: Sam Chappell, JR, Sugar-Salem

OL: Gage VanWagner, JR, South Fremont

OL: Mason Kunz, JR, Teton

OL: Benson Schulthies, SR, Sugar-Salem

OL: Brooks Robinson, JR, Sugar-Salem

OL: Carter Miskin, JR, Teton

Defense

LB: Nash Brower, JR, South Fremont

LB: Tayson Farley, JR, South Fremont

LB: Drew Moss, JR, Teton

LB: James Borg, SR, Teton

LB: Wayne Caffrey, SR, Sugar-Salem

DL: Aiden Moulton, SR, Teton

DL: Adriane Williams, JR, Sugar-Salem

DL: Mathew Madson, JR, Sugar-Salem

DL: Dax Rowbury, SR, Sugar-Salem

DB: Colt Kay, JR, Teton

DB: Ben Hegewald, SR, Sugar-Salem

DB: Carson Peebles, SO, South Fremont

HONORABLE MENTION

Oscar De La Torre, SR, Sugar-Salem
Braxton Hawkes, SR, Sugar-Salem
Dax Blaser, SR, Sugar-Salem
Jonah Cureton, SR, Sugar-Salem
Sullivan Carter, SR, Sugar-Salem
Keoni Horikami, SR, South Fremont
Drake Hillman, FR, South Fremont
Teyken Conger, SR, South Fremont

