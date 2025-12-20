Sugar-Salem tops Mountain Rivers All-Conference selections - East Idaho News

Sugar-Salem tops Mountain Rivers All-Conference selectionsPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — Sugar-Salem’s Ace Clark and Luke Nelson of Teton were named MVPs of the Mountain Rivers Conference, with Frank Fillmore and Kaden Nate of Sugar-Salem tabbed Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.
The conference champion Diggers landed 10 players on the first-teams, with South Fremont earning nine first-team selections and Teton earning seven.
Clark ran for 11 touchdowns and caught six scoring passes for the Diggers. Fillmore tossed 18 TD passes and ran for 10 scores.
Teton’s Nelson threw 18 touchdown passes and ran for 13 scores.
2025 Mountain Rivers Conference All-Conference Football Selections
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
Player of Year (MVP): Ace Clark, SR, Sugar-Salem
Player of Year (MVP): Luke Nelson, SR, Teton
Offensive POY: Frank Fillmore, JR, Sugar-Salem
Defensive POY: Kaden Nate, SR, Sugar-Salem
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Cy Hill, JR, South Fremont
RB: Kimball Tonks, SR, Sugar-Salem
WR: Drew Moss, JR, Teton
WR: Nash Brower, JR, South Fremont
WR: Gideon Taylor, JR, Teton
TE: Kaden Nate, SR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Everett Poole, JR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Dax Rowbury, SR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Carson Richins, SR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Walker Hobbs, JR, South Fremont
OL: Hyrum Godfrey, SR, Teton
Kicker: Latrell Markle, JR, Sugar-Salem
Defense
LB: Josh Olivas, SR, Teton
LB: Walker Hobbs, JR, South Fremont
LB: Kimball Tonks, SR, Sugar-Salem
LB: Walter Fillmore, SO, Sugar-Salem
DL: Rafa Ortiz, SR, Teton
DL: Kelton Ricks, SR, South Fremont
DL: Konner Eddins, SR, South Fremont
DL: Hyrum Godfrey, SR, Teton
DB: Canon Kunz, JR, Teton
DB: Latrell Markle, JR, Sugar-Salem
DB: Josh Peterson, JR, Sugar-Salem
DB: Cy Hill, JR, South Fremont
Punter: Tason Farley, JR, South Fremont
Specialist: Kelton Ricks, SR, South Fremont
SECOND TEAM
Offense
RB: Kelton Ricks, SR, South Fremont
RB: Payton Blaser, SR, Sugar-Salem
WR: Kreston Carpenter, JR, South Fremont
WR: Canon Kunz, JR, Teton
WR: Bradley Brown, SR, Teton
WR: Davin Carlson, SR, Sugar-Salem
WR: Sam Chappell, JR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Gage VanWagner, JR, South Fremont
OL: Mason Kunz, JR, Teton
OL: Benson Schulthies, SR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Brooks Robinson, JR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Carter Miskin, JR, Teton
Defense
LB: Nash Brower, JR, South Fremont
LB: Tayson Farley, JR, South Fremont
LB: Drew Moss, JR, Teton
LB: James Borg, SR, Teton
LB: Wayne Caffrey, SR, Sugar-Salem
DL: Aiden Moulton, SR, Teton
DL: Adriane Williams, JR, Sugar-Salem
DL: Mathew Madson, JR, Sugar-Salem
DL: Dax Rowbury, SR, Sugar-Salem
DB: Colt Kay, JR, Teton
DB: Ben Hegewald, SR, Sugar-Salem
DB: Carson Peebles, SO, South Fremont
HONORABLE MENTION
Oscar De La Torre, SR, Sugar-Salem
Braxton Hawkes, SR, Sugar-Salem
Dax Blaser, SR, Sugar-Salem
Jonah Cureton, SR, Sugar-Salem
Sullivan Carter, SR, Sugar-Salem
Keoni Horikami, SR, South Fremont
Drake Hillman, FR, South Fremont
Teyken Conger, SR, South Fremont