Watch Day 2 of TitleOne Tip-Off Classic games here - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Thursday’s opening round of the TitleOne Tip-Off Classic saw just one local team earn a victory and spot in the semifinal round.

Of the eight teams that remain in the hunt for the inaugural tournament’s championship titles, the Hillcrest lady Knights carry eastern Idaho’s lone hope for the TitleOne crown. They will be joined by the Mountain Home Tigers, Borah Lions and Bishop Kelly Knights in the girls’ bracket, and the Sandpoint Bulldogs, Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, Boise Brave and Vallivue Falcons in the boys’ bracket.

The Century Diamondbacks, Hillcrest Knights and Shelley Russets will continue on in the consolation bracket.

Friday will bring eight more games in another action-packed day of high school hoops, streamed exclusively by EastIdahoSports.com.

Friday’s schedule 9:30 a.m. – Sandpoint vs. Burley (girls)

11 a.m. – Shelley vs. Coeur d’Alene (boys)

12:30 pm. – Kimberly vs. Twin Falls (girls)

2 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. Century (boys)

3:30 p.m. – Mountain Home vs. Borah (girls)

5 p.m. – Sandpoint vs. Star Valley (WY) (boys)

6:30 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. Bishop Kelly (girls)

8 p.m. – Boise vs. Vallivue (boys)

Sandpoint, led once again by junior Brecken Mire, bounced back from a round-one loss to beat Burley, 56-47. Mire’s 18 led all scorers. The Bulldogs will play for the TitleOne consolation championships Saturday. The Bobcats fall into the seventh-place game.

11 a.m. – Shelley vs. Coeur d’Alene (boys)