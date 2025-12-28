What's going to happen in the sports world in 2026? Look no further as we break out the crystal ball - East Idaho News

Note: As a bonus to our readers who have followed us into Year 2, the East Idaho Sports staff will post a special story on Sundays – Could be a column, opinion, feature, or just something fun and goofy. Hope you enjoy and thanks again for coming along on this journey.

IDAHO FALLS — Wishing a happy New Year to our readers and offering a look ahead to the 10 best sports stories coming up in 2026.

Reminder that picks are for entertainment purposes only, and not intended as actual betting advice.

This Sunday Special is all about speculation and attitude, combined with equal parts bias.

So, don’t take it too seriously, but do have some fun. Comment below with your picks and opinions for 2026.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts as offensive lineman Kevin Dotson lies on the field after a play during a game against the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season in Seattle. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press.

Prediction 1: The LA Rams will win the Super Bowl this season.

Reason: They’re my favorite team, so it’s an easy pick.

Preston’s Kasen Bryce dunks in in last season’s 5A title game. | Pat Sutphin, EastIdahoNews.com..

Prediction 2: Eastern Idaho teams will win at least four state championships in boys basketball.

Reason: Maybe because picking winners in all six classifications is just overkill.

Prediction 3: The area’s top wrestler will win another state title, and maybe those outside of wrestling circles will finally learn her name.

Blackfoot’s Keanna Conrad competes at the state wrestling championships | Courtesy photo.

Reason: Blackfoot’s Keanna Conrad won her second state title last year as a sophomore to extend her high school record to 82-0. Is there anyone out there can beat her? Short answer is no.

The Bengals celebrate during their Big Sky Tournament first-round victory over NAU. | Courtesy photo.

Prediction 4: Idaho State’s trend of recruiting locally – at least when it comes to volleyball – will pay dividends.

Reason: The Bengals’ current roster includes Sydney Hess out of Idaho Falls High, Nora Waddoups out of Madison, and Ashlyn Smith out of Highland.

Last year’s team reached the Big Sky Conference Championship match and recently signed Madison standouts Aspen Boice and Mia Walsh for next season.

While Waddoups made a big impact last season as the starting setter, the inclusion of former high school teammates Boice and Walsh should be a big addition.

Prediction 5: The Dodgers, led by the best player in the world Shohei Ohtani, will win a third straight World Series.

FILE – Los Angeles Dodgers World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto holds his trophy as teammates celebrate their win in Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto. | Ashley Landis, Associated Press, File.

Reason: See Prediction No. 1.

Sugar-Salem’s Kaden Nate pulls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Frank Fillmore as Snake River’s Bryden Mortensen pursues. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

Prediction 6: This will be the year Sugar-Salem has to build another wing onto its campus to hang at least five more state championship banners.

OK, just kidding about the construction (maybe?).

Reason: Have you seen Sugar-Salem play football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, cross country, track, baseball, etc.?

Prediction 7: Boise State makes a comfortable transition into the new Pac-12 Conference.

Boise State will be successful in the Pac-12. | Idaho Statesman.

Reason: The Broncos have outgrown the Mountain West Conference and will elevate their profile in the national spotlight of the Pac-12.

Of course, football is the priority, but joining Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Texas State should make for some competitive Saturdays.

No, it’s not exactly the Conference of Champions, but it should be fun.

As far as how the other sports fair, that’s yet to be determined, but Gonzaga basketball joining the Pac-12 will be interesting.

Prediction 8: The US Olympic movement will stall because of the chaos surrounding college athletics.

The changing college sports landscape could impact the Olympics. | Associated Press.

Reason: Speaking of the former Conference of Champions, US Olympic teams thrived because non-football and non-basketball sports were supported and developed at the collegiate level.

Name, Image, Likeness (NIL), plus the influence of television money, and super conferences have changed the college sports landscape.

That might be good for big-time football, television executives, and high-profile coaches, but not so much for track and field, water polo, or even hockey.

The US has been the leader when it comes to empowering successful women athletes on the global stage.

That might be about to change.

Prediction 9: Going out on a limb here, but the Idaho Falls Spud Kings hockey team will continue to be the hottest sports and entertainment show in town.

The Spud Kings collected their first championship this past season. | Courtesy photo.

Reason: The Spud Kings are the hottest sports and entertainment show in town.

Prediction 10: Oregon will win the College Football Playoffs and Skyline grad Kenyon Sadiq will catch at least one touchdown pass in the championship game.

Former Skyline player Kenyon Sadiq getting it done at Oregon. | Oregon Football on X.

Reason: See prediction No. 1, and then note that Sadiq can dominate top college defenders like he did when he was jumping over or running through high-school level defenders.

Side bet (for entertainment only!), if he doesn’t score, Sadiq will be responsible for making at least three or four key blocks as the Ducks’ offense puts up 40-plus points to win the championship.

And there they are. The top-10 sports predictions for the new year.

What do you think? As mentioned, feel free to drop your own picks in the comments and please keep it civilized.

Wishing everyone a happy 2026.