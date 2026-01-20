A different team, but same winning results for Madison's James Hansen - East Idaho News

REXBURG – James Hansen already has a state title wrestling for Ririe last year as a sophomore, where he finished 52-3 at won the 3A 157-pound title.

Hansen now wrestles at Madison, where the 6A competition is expected to be fierce.

The junior picked up a Tiger-Grizz title this weekend, winning the 157 bracket with an 8-1 decision over Logan Shaver of Meridian to improve to 24-3 on the season.

Hansen, the East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week, also reached the finals of the Rollie Lane Invitational earlier this season and has become a key part of the Bobcats’ lineup.

Madison finished sixth at Tiger-Grizz, and comes off a third-place finish at Rollie Lane.

Madison also finished third at last year’s 6A state tournament and could again be chasing Meridian and Post Falls at the end of the season.

Meridian won Tiger-Grizz and Post Falls was fourth.