Basketball Whip-Around: Catching up on girls' conference championships - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — With girls’ basketball district tournaments now less than a week away, six conference championships have already been decided. But there is more to be decided as the regular season reaches its final weekend.

Rigby (20-0, 8-0) and Sugar-Salem (21-0, 4-0) have crushed all comers, earning titles in their respective conferences.

The Diggers, who concluded the 2024-25 season as undefeated 4A state champions, have finished the regular season with a consecutive 4A Mountain Rivers Conference title.

The Trojans, who went 1-2 at last year’s state tournament, have earned a third straight crown — the last two years as part of the 6A High Country Conference — despite having a pair of games remaining on their schedule.

Blackfoot (16-4, 10-0) snatched the 5A High Country Conference after a 1-2 finish at state last year. Reigning 5A state champion Pocatello (12-7, 4-0) made it four straight conference championships — the last two as part of the 5A South East Idaho Conference. Last Year’s 3A runner-up Malad (19-2, 9-0) made it back-to-back 3A South East Idaho Conference titles. And Mackay (16-2, 8-0) dominated the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference.

The 4A South East Idaho Conference, 3A Nuclear Conference and 2A High Desert Conference all have yet to be decided.

Here are the potential outcomes and how they will be determined.

4A South East Idaho Conference

Simply enough, the Marsh Valley Eagles (17-3, 4-1) and Bear Lake Bears (16-4, 5-0) will play at Bear Lake High School Friday night, with the winner taking the title.

The two teams met last week in Arimo, with the Bears claiming a 51-24 victory.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

3A Nuclear Conference

Similarly, Ririe (13-7, 6-1) will host Firth (17-3, 7-0) Friday, in a winner-take-all conference showdown.

The Cougars already own a victory over the Bulldogs, a 60-55 nail-biter on Jan. 14.

Tip-off at Ririe High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

2A High Desert Conference

Having already split their two head-to-head meetings, Grace (15-4, 1-1) and Butte County (14-5) will settle their conference with non-conference games.

The Pirates will be at West Jefferson (3-17, 2-6) Friday night, needing a win to remain in contention.

With a home win over Oakley (16-2, 12-0), the Grizzlies would eliminate all further tie-break scenarios.

Boys’ action

Preston (15-3, 2-1) kept the 5A South East Idaho Conference conversation open with a 62-47 home victory over Century (5-111, 0-3). The reigning 5A state champs will be in Pocatello on Feb 4 for a rematch with the Thunder (10-6, 2-0), who already own a victory in Preston.

Highland (14-3, 6-0) stayed perfect in conference play, with a 64-52 win at Rigby (5-11, 0-6). The Rams will be at Thunder Ridge (13-4, 4-1) on Feb. 6, one win away from earning the 6A High Country Conference championship.

Hillcrest (8-8, 5-1) topped Shelley (4-12, 3-3) in Ammon, setting up a massive showdown at Blackfoot (13-2, 6-1) Friday. The Broncos bested Skyline (5-11, 1-6), 61-50, Wednesday night.