Wildfire near Pocatello reaches 1,300 acres, but crews are nearing containment - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A wildfire that was once contained, and then reignited on Saturday in Power County, has scorched 1,300 acres, fire officials say.

The Bureau of Land Management Idaho issued an update on the Michaud Creek Fire late Saturday, saying its rapid growth through “grass and brush” was fueled by shifting winds.

“(U.S. Wildland Fire Service) crews have been making good progress with our partners in suppressing the Michaud Creek Fire and securing the fire’s perimeter,” the update states.

RELATED | Michaud Creek Fire jumps to 1,000 acres in size, fire officials say

There was minimal threat to structures, officials said, but firefighters’ efforts to contain the blaze have been hampered by its inaccessibility and growth through hazardous terrain.

The Michaud Creek Fire is located along the south side of Interstate 86, near the Pocatello airport. It was first reported on Friday afternoon and quickly contained after scorching nearly 65 acres, according to the Fort Hall Fire Department.

An aerial view of the Michaud Creek Fire burning Saturday in Power County. | Courtesy A. Abols, BLM Idaho

On Saturday afternoon, the blaze somehow reignited and grew rapidly to over 1,000 acres. Resources from multiple agencies were sent in to help, including the U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Fort Hall Fire Department, North Bannock Fire Department and Power County Fire Department.

“Other partners have responded with multiple engines, water tenders, dozers and overhead along with multiple aircraft,” BLM Idaho said.

The update says crews expect to have the fire contained by 6 p.m. on Sunday, and they hope to have it under control by Monday evening.

The fire was originally reported as human-caused, but the latest information from BLM Idaho says its cause is “under investigation.”

Fire officials remind residents nearby to “avoid the area and give the firefighters room to work.” They also warn against flying drones near the fire, saying fire suppression efforts could be suspended if drones are spotted in the area.