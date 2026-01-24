 Basketball Whip-Around: Thunder Ridge girls down Highland, American Falls boys knock off Teton - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Fri

Pocatello

50

Preston

46

Girls Basketball

Fri

Sugar-Salem

60

Jerome

30

Girls Basketball

Fri

North Fremont

76

Challis

24

Girls Basketball

Fri

Blackfoot

69

Bonneville

38

Girls Basketball

Fri

Hillcrest

71

Idaho Falls

46

Girls Basketball

Fri

Thunder Ridge

59

Highland

41

Girls Basketball

Fri

South Fremont

44

Firth

52

Girls Basketball

Fri

Rigby

60

Madison

38

prep basketball

Basketball Whip-Around: Thunder Ridge girls down Highland, American Falls boys knock off Teton

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Thunder Ridge Nevaeh Davenport
Thunder Ridge High School senior Nevaeh Davenport scores against the Highland defense during the Titans’ 59-41 victory at Highland High School Friday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — With a win at Preston High School, the Pocatello Thunder won the girls’ 5A South East Idaho Conference championship and the right to host the district tournament.

Poky-Preston, though, was far from the only basketball action Friday night.

The Thunder Ridge Titans and Highland Rams girls battled in conference play at Highland, while the Marsh Valley Eagles survived the South Fremont Cougars in boys non-con. In American Falls, the Beaver boys survived a highly ranked Teton team, handing the Timberwolves their second consecutive loss.

South Fremont @ Marsh Valley, boys

The Eagles (10-4, 0-0) bounced back from a loss to Filer last Saturday with a 71-59 home victory over the Cougars (6-9, 0-1).

Marsh Valley was led by senior Tate Whitworth, who scored 20 points, and Jaxson Smith, with 19. Sophomore Nash Guthrie scored 19 as well. They will be at Buhl Saturday for their final tune-up game before conference play starts Thursday with a visit from the American Falls Beavers (11-3, 0-0).

Teton @ American Falls, boys

The Beavers defended the dam from the No. 2-ranked 4A team in the state, edging out the Timberwolves 62-60.

American Falls got double-digit scoring efforts from senior Gavin Adamson (13), junior Hunter Grigg (12) and senior Sawyer Bolgen (10). They have won six straight games, and will host Buhl before visiting Marsh Valley.

Teton (12-4, 0-1) has lost back-to-back, after winning nine straight. They were led by senior Luke Nelson and junior Canon Kunz, with 13 points each.

The Timberwolves will host Jackson Hole (WY) Tuesday.

Soda Springs @ West Side, boys

The Cardinals (9-4, 3-1) made it five straight wins Friday night, beating the Pirates (10-6, 3-2), 67-57, to keep up with conference-leading Wendell (13-1, 3-0).

Soda Springs will play three more games before facing the Trojans on the road on Feb. 4, in a game that could decide the conference. First up, the Cardinals will be at Grace (5-11, 0-1) Tuesday.

Thunder Ridge @ Highland, girls

Thunder Ridge Macey Stokes
Thunder Ridge junior Macey Stokes connects on a 3-pointer during the second quarter of the Titans’ win at Highland. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

A close game early, the Titans (14-6, 5-3) pulled away from the Rams (10-9, 3-4) in the second half, en route to a 59-41 win.

Both teams trail the undefeated 6A High Country Conference champion Rigby Trojans (19-0, 8-0) with less than a week remaining in the season. Highland will host Madison (12-7, 3-4) Tuesday and Blackfoot (14-4, 9-0) Thursday before launching into the district tournament.

Thunder Ridge will be at Shelley (5-13, 4-6) Tuesday to close out its regular season.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION