Boise State quickly hires new DB coach who’s helped multiple NFL Draft picks - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Stateman) — Boise State football coach Spencer Danielson is moving quickly to rebuild his staff after the departure of three assistants in recent weeks.

The program announced Terrence Brown as the team’s new defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator on Friday afternoon. That happened just over an hour after Boise State said Alvis Whitted was hired to be the new wide receivers coach.

Brown replaces Demario Warren, who was announced as BYU’s cornerbacks coach on Wednesday evening. He arrives after four years with the Cal Golden Bears, working as the DB coach and co-defensive coordinator under Justin Wilcox, a former Boise State defensive coordinator who was the head coach in Berkley before being fired last year.

Brown coached at Washington from 2015-17 under Chris Petersen, and again in 2020-21 under Jimmy Lake. He was at Vanderbilt in 2018-19.

The now-35-year-old was named to 247Sports’ 30Under30 coaches list in both 2019 and ‘20.

“Coach Brown is an elite football mind, and we’re pumped to add him to the staff,” Danielson said in a press release. “He has a proven track record of developing defensive backs and has produced NFL-level players. He’s a great connector and another person who does a great job caring about the guys and developing them as young men.”

The Golden Bears’ defense saw improvement with Brown coaching in the secondary. In 2025, Cal finished fourth in the ACC in passing yards allowed at 205.2 yards per game. Cal also led the conference in points allowed (290) in 2024, despite ending the season 6-7.

During his time with Cal, he coached All-American defensive backs Nohl Williams and Hezekiah Masses; Williams was drafted 85th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs last year, while Masses just completed his senior year at Cal. In his two seasons coaching defensive backs at Washington, he coached four players who were later drafted in the NFL: Kyler Gordon (Chicago), Elijah Molden (Tennessee), Trent McDuffie (Kansas City) and Keith Taylor Jr. (Kansas City).

Brown will be in charge of shaping Boise State’s next group of defensive backs after the departures of Jeremiah Earby, A’Marion McCoy and Davon Banks — whom Brown coached at Washington. Upcoming redshirt senior cornerback Jaden Mickey, who transferred from Notre Dame ahead of the 2025 season, is likely a shoo-in starter, while redshirt senior Demetrius Freeney and junior Sherrod Smith could both play a significant role.

Redshirt junior JeRico Washington, a transfer from Kennesaw State, will also be in the mix.

“My family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity,” Brown said. “I am excited to join the rich history and tradition of Boise State Football. I can’t wait to work with Coach Danielson and the rest of the staff to continue to build on the family atmosphere and culture the program exhibits.”