'Dismal snow levels' lead to McCall's dog sled race being canceled. What does that mean for Ashton's? - East Idaho News

ASHTON — One of Idaho’s most challenging dog sled races has already been scratched from the winter calendar, but in eastern Idaho, organizers of Ashton’s century-old race are still hoping winter hasn’t yet had the last word.

Organizers of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge announced this week that the 300-mile and 100-mile races, scheduled to begin Feb. 2, have been canceled due to unsafe trail conditions.

“After careful consideration and assessment, we regret to announce that due to dismal snow levels and unsafe trail conditions, the 100 Mile and 300 Mile races for this year’s Idaho Sled Dog Challenge are officially canceled,” said founder and organizer Jerry Wortley in a statement.

Wortley said trail inspections revealed areas with gravel or only a few inches of snow, with no solid base, which pose a safety risk to dogs and mushers.

While the cancellation was disappointing news for the dog mushing community, the American Dog Derby in Ashton — scheduled for Feb. 20 to 21 — is moving forward, at least for now.

The American Dog Derby is the oldest dog sled race in the United States. First held on March 4, 1917, the original race ran 55 miles from West Yellowstone, Montana, to Ashton and drew national attention. The event grew in popularity from the 1920s to the 1950s and remains a signature winter tradition for the community.

This art is from a postcard that showed the Ashton Dog Derby in 1922. It is hanging in the Idaho State Capitol. | Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com

John Scafe, chairman and race director for the American Dog Derby, said he was saddened to hear about the cancellation in McCall but remains hopeful conditions will improve in time for Ashton’s race.

The 2026 American Dog Derby purse is $12,000 this year, more than usual, according to Scafe.

“When I heard about McCall, my heart sank,” Scafe said. “If our race were happening right now, we’d have to cancel also. But we still have about a month and a half to go, so I’m not stressed or worried yet. Things can change fast in east Idaho.”

Scafe, who is also an Ashton city councilman, noted that in years when other regional races have been canceled but Ashton’s race has gone on, it has provided a nice boost to the local economy.

“Mushers are a strange breed,” Scafe said with no pun intended. “People from the mushing world will come from thousands of miles away just to run their dogs.”

For now, organizers, mushers, sponsors and volunteers are keeping a close eye on the forecast and hoping for winter to finally arrive.

“I’m staying positive,” Scafe said. “For right now, it’s go, go, go! Full steam ahead!”