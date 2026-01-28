Fierce Fighting Championship coming to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A mixed martial arts championship is coming to the Mountain America Center in February, promising to bring a show full of danger and excitement.

The Fierce Fighting Championship 46 will be held on Friday, Feb. 6, with multiple fights being showcased for one of the “biggest fight nights of the year in Idaho.”

“Headlining the event is Idaho’s own Anthony Castro, a rising professional welterweight with a perfect 3-0 record, as he puts his momentum and championship gold on the line against Kani Correa, a dangerous challenger arriving with one goal: hand Castro his first loss and leave Idaho Falls as the new Pro Welterweight Champion,” says a release from Fierce Fighting Championship.

A second fight is also on the docket for the night, which will crown the winner of the Flyweight Amateur Title.

“Also featured on the card is a high-stakes Flyweight Amateur Title Bout between Kiyani Benally and Chloe Becker, a matchup expected to bring nonstop pace, grit, and championship urgency from the opening bell,” says the release.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the event will begin at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Click here to buy tickets.