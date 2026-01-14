From Idaho Falls to the NFL: Former Skyline standout Kenyon Sadiq declares for the NFL draft - East Idaho News

Former Skyline High and current University of Oregon football player Kenyon Sadiq announced Tuesday on Instagram that he is declaring for the NFL draft.

“I want to start off by expressing how blessed and truly grateful I am to have had the opportunity to play for the University of Oregon. I can’t begin to explain how much these last three years have meant to me. The relationships built, adversities overcome, and all the memories made will forever be a part of my life.

First I’d like to thank my family for being my biggest supporters throughout this entire journey. More specifically, my Mom, Grandma, and Grandpa for shaping me into the man I am today. Legitimately, none of this would be possible if it weren’t for you and the invaluable lessons you instilled within me.

Thank you Coach Lanning and Coach Mehringer for believing in me from day one and giving me the skills needed to become a better person and player. I’m so grateful for the amount of time and energy that you invested into me, on and off the field. To the training, nutrition, and support staff, thank you so much for the help and support throughout these three years.

Thank you to all my teammates for the countless hours spent together. I will cherish the friendships and memories made during my athletic and academic journey for the rest of my life.

Finally, from the first moment I arrived on Oregon’s campus, the sheer volume of support from duck fans was undeniable. Thank you Duck fans for making a small town kid from Idaho a part of your family, you genuinely made this experience special. I will never forget the energy and passion shown towards me and my family. I’m so grateful for all of you!

With that being said, I am formally announcing that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

According to reports, Sadiq is expected to be the first tight end taken in the draft and could be a top-20 pick overall.

The junior caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns this past season as the Ducks advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

He was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year.

Sadiq was a standout player at Skyline, helping lead the Grizzlies to three consecutive state championships and was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Idaho in 2023.