Local wrestlers claim 10 of 14 Tiger-Grizz girls championships - East Idaho News

Local wrestlers claim 10 of 14 Tiger-Grizz girls championshipsPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School junior Molly Olague completed her comeback after breaking her ankle last year, claiming the 170-pound championship at this week’s Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
Olague, who earned All-American status last season after undergoing surgery for the injury, was one of 10 local wrestlers to earn a first-place finish at the two-day event.
Thunder Ridge wrestlers claimed four of those 10 girls’ titles, with West Jefferson, Idaho Falls, American Falls, Century, Blackfoot and Skyline athletes each grabbing one.
Blackfoot junior and two-time reigning state champion Keanna Conrad beat Syracuse (UT)’s Amelia Roennebeck in the 135-pound title match to continue her domination.
American Falls’ first lady of wrestling, Kinzie Williams, also grabbed another first-place medal with a victory over Syracuse (UT)’s Payton Gines in the 115-pound title match.
Here is the full list of results from the Tiger-Grizz girls’ bracket:
100
1st Place – Taylor Brown of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place – Alena Messerli of West Jefferson
3rd Place – Caydee Eden of Powell (WY)
4th Place – Maddelyn Modawell of Mountain View
5th Place – Maliya Halpin of Borah
6th Place – Aliyah Allen of Borah
1051st Place – Catherine Montalvan of West Jefferson
2nd Place – Ava Bui of Centennial
3rd Place – Airianna Ayala of Idaho Falls
4th Place – Avery Leblanc of Powell (WY)
5th Place – Sophia Contreras of Skyview
6th Place – Mariko Whitmore of South Fremont
110
1st Place – Mya Bolander of Idaho Falls
2nd Place – Taylor Drake of Kuna
3rd Place – Allison LeBlanc of Powell (WY)
4th Place – Tommy Stone of Eagle
5th Place – Madi Barzee of West Jefferson
6th Place – Vada Hutchinson of Post Falls
115
1st Place – Kinzie Williams of American Falls
2nd Place – Payton Gines of Syracuse (UT)
3rd Place – Amy Twait of Meridian
4th Place – Xavery Zollinger of Skyline
5th Place – Sidney Liechty of Evanston (WY)
6th Place – Aurora Rider of Kuna
120
1st Place – Emma Younger of Post Falls
2nd Place – Gracie Price of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place – Sarah Carpenter of Century
4th Place – Jazlan Wood of Sugar-Salem
5th Place – Katie Knighten of Skyline
6th Place – Akeelah Gonzalez of Snake River
125
1st Place – Caddy Tverdy of Eagle
2nd Place – Bella Eddins of Grace
3rd Place – Kiera DeLeon of Meridian
4th Place – Jazzman Khoundet of Stansbury (UT)
5th Place – Charli Bybee of Evanston (WY)
6th Place – Isabelle Cureton of Sugar-Salem
130
1st Place – Kyler Scott of Century
2nd Place – Kiana Trudell of Meridian
3rd Place – Kahli Brown of Post Falls
4th Place – Zuri Tavarez of South Fremont
5th Place – Courtney Hunt of American Falls
6th Place – Oakley Hepworth of Star Valley (WY)
135
1st Place – Keanna Conrad of Blackfoot
2nd Place – Amelia Roennebeck of Syracuse (UT)
3rd Place – Remington Aullman of Star Valley (WY)
4th Place – Meagan Smith of Meridian
5th Place – Jadyn Jackson of Kuna
6th Place – Sophia Stewart of Post Falls
140
1st Place – Olivia Bezdicek of Jerome
2nd Place – Emma Stansell of Kuna
3rd Place – Cara Andrews of Star Valley (WY)
4th Place – Gemma Lebeau of Eagle
5th Place – Aubrey Shulz of Malad
6th Place – Nalani Jordan of Powell (WY)
145
1st Place – Ava Price of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place – Mia Peery of Preston
3rd Place – Samantha Harper of Bear Lake
4th Place – Brooke Smart of Centennial
5th Place – Raegen Woolley of Rigby
6th Place – Brighton Hansen of Madison
155
1st Place – Emma McDuffey of Ridgevue
2nd Place – Skyla Cloud of Grace
3rd Place – Julia Banks of Challis
4th Place – Kate Allred of Preston
5th Place – Alyssa McCallson of Skyview
6th Place – Jayde Mapu of Stansbury (UT)
170
1st Place – Molly Olague of Skyline
2nd Place – Sarah Toribau of Oakley
3rd Place – Brooke Schwab of Star Valley (WY)
4th Place – Abigail Henderson of Kuna
5th Place – Lily Bottcher of Idaho Falls
6th Place – Cale Carter of Malad
190
1st Place – Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place – Ella Elordi of Eagle
3rd Place – Rebecka Vail of Minico
4th Place – Lochlynn Harned of Rigby
5th Place – Priscilla Garcia of Kuna
6th Place – Yazmin Robles of West Jefferson
235
1st Place – Olivia Silvester of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place – Bella Smith of Malad
3rd Place – Esmeralda Gonzalez of Sugar-Salem
4th Place – Charlie Robinson of Rigby
5th Place – Kassie Voss of Post Falls
6th Place – Keleigh Russell-Smith of Eagle
TOP-10 TEAM RESULTS
1. Thunder Ridge – 185.0
2. Eagle – 140.0
3. Meridian – 131.0
4. Post Falls – 123.5
5. Idaho Falls – 123.0
6. Kuna – 118.0
7. Star Valley (WY) – 115.5
8. Skyline – 90.5
9. West Jefferson – 85.5
10. Powell (WY) – 83.0