Local wrestlers claim 10 of 14 Tiger-Grizz girls championships - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School junior Molly Olague completed her comeback after breaking her ankle last year, claiming the 170-pound championship at this week’s Tiger-Grizz Invitational.

Olague, who earned All-American status last season after undergoing surgery for the injury, was one of 10 local wrestlers to earn a first-place finish at the two-day event.

Thunder Ridge wrestlers claimed four of those 10 girls’ titles, with West Jefferson, Idaho Falls, American Falls, Century, Blackfoot and Skyline athletes each grabbing one.

Blackfoot junior and two-time reigning state champion Keanna Conrad beat Syracuse (UT)’s Amelia Roennebeck in the 135-pound title match to continue her domination.

Blackfoot’s Keanna Conrad beats Syracuse (UT)’s Amelia Roennebeck. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

American Falls’ first lady of wrestling, Kinzie Williams, also grabbed another first-place medal with a victory over Syracuse (UT)’s Payton Gines in the 115-pound title match.

American Falls’ Kinzie Williams beats Syracuse (UT)’s Payton Gines. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Here is the full list of results from the Tiger-Grizz girls’ bracket:

100

1st Place – Taylor Brown of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place – Alena Messerli of West Jefferson

3rd Place – Caydee Eden of Powell (WY)

4th Place – Maddelyn Modawell of Mountain View

5th Place – Maliya Halpin of Borah

6th Place – Aliyah Allen of Borah

1051st Place – Catherine Montalvan of West Jefferson

2nd Place – Ava Bui of Centennial

3rd Place – Airianna Ayala of Idaho Falls

4th Place – Avery Leblanc of Powell (WY)

5th Place – Sophia Contreras of Skyview

6th Place – Mariko Whitmore of South Fremont

110

1st Place – Mya Bolander of Idaho Falls

2nd Place – Taylor Drake of Kuna

3rd Place – Allison LeBlanc of Powell (WY)

4th Place – Tommy Stone of Eagle

5th Place – Madi Barzee of West Jefferson

6th Place – Vada Hutchinson of Post Falls

115

1st Place – Kinzie Williams of American Falls

2nd Place – Payton Gines of Syracuse (UT)

3rd Place – Amy Twait of Meridian

4th Place – Xavery Zollinger of Skyline

5th Place – Sidney Liechty of Evanston (WY)

6th Place – Aurora Rider of Kuna

120

1st Place – Emma Younger of Post Falls

2nd Place – Gracie Price of Thunder Ridge

3rd Place – Sarah Carpenter of Century

4th Place – Jazlan Wood of Sugar-Salem

5th Place – Katie Knighten of Skyline

6th Place – Akeelah Gonzalez of Snake River

125

1st Place – Caddy Tverdy of Eagle

2nd Place – Bella Eddins of Grace

3rd Place – Kiera DeLeon of Meridian

4th Place – Jazzman Khoundet of Stansbury (UT)

5th Place – Charli Bybee of Evanston (WY)

6th Place – Isabelle Cureton of Sugar-Salem

130

1st Place – Kyler Scott of Century

2nd Place – Kiana Trudell of Meridian

3rd Place – Kahli Brown of Post Falls

4th Place – Zuri Tavarez of South Fremont

5th Place – Courtney Hunt of American Falls

6th Place – Oakley Hepworth of Star Valley (WY)

135

1st Place – Keanna Conrad of Blackfoot

2nd Place – Amelia Roennebeck of Syracuse (UT)

3rd Place – Remington Aullman of Star Valley (WY)

4th Place – Meagan Smith of Meridian

5th Place – Jadyn Jackson of Kuna

6th Place – Sophia Stewart of Post Falls

Blackfoot’s Keanna Conrad stands atop the Tiger-Grizz 135-pound podium. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

140

1st Place – Olivia Bezdicek of Jerome

2nd Place – Emma Stansell of Kuna

3rd Place – Cara Andrews of Star Valley (WY)

4th Place – Gemma Lebeau of Eagle

5th Place – Aubrey Shulz of Malad

6th Place – Nalani Jordan of Powell (WY)

145

1st Place – Ava Price of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place – Mia Peery of Preston

3rd Place – Samantha Harper of Bear Lake

4th Place – Brooke Smart of Centennial

5th Place – Raegen Woolley of Rigby

6th Place – Brighton Hansen of Madison

155

1st Place – Emma McDuffey of Ridgevue

2nd Place – Skyla Cloud of Grace

3rd Place – Julia Banks of Challis

4th Place – Kate Allred of Preston

5th Place – Alyssa McCallson of Skyview

6th Place – Jayde Mapu of Stansbury (UT)

170

1st Place – Molly Olague of Skyline

2nd Place – Sarah Toribau of Oakley

3rd Place – Brooke Schwab of Star Valley (WY)

4th Place – Abigail Henderson of Kuna

5th Place – Lily Bottcher of Idaho Falls

6th Place – Cale Carter of Malad

190

1st Place – Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place – Ella Elordi of Eagle

3rd Place – Rebecka Vail of Minico

4th Place – Lochlynn Harned of Rigby

5th Place – Priscilla Garcia of Kuna

6th Place – Yazmin Robles of West Jefferson

235

1st Place – Olivia Silvester of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place – Bella Smith of Malad

3rd Place – Esmeralda Gonzalez of Sugar-Salem

4th Place – Charlie Robinson of Rigby

5th Place – Kassie Voss of Post Falls

6th Place – Keleigh Russell-Smith of Eagle

TOP-10 TEAM RESULTS

1. Thunder Ridge – 185.0

2. Eagle – 140.0

3. Meridian – 131.0

4. Post Falls – 123.5

5. Idaho Falls – 123.0

6. Kuna – 118.0

7. Star Valley (WY) – 115.5

8. Skyline – 90.5

9. West Jefferson – 85.5

10. Powell (WY) – 83.0