 Skyline superstar commits to Idaho State football - East Idaho News
prep football

Skyline superstar commits to Idaho State football

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Skyline football Zyan Crockett
Skyline senior Zyan Crocket scores one of his three touchdowns that covered more than 50 yards during the Grizzlies’ 42-21 victory over the Bonneville Bees in the first round of the 2025 state football tournament. Crockett was named a First-Team All-State performer for the second year in a row at the end of the season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School senior Zyan Crockett has committed to Idaho State University.

Crockett, who was named an All-State First-Team selection for the second year in a row as a senior, compiled more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage this season, while scoring 24 touchdowns. He was also explosive as a kick returner and spent time in the defensive backfield for the Grizz.

With a Twitter/X post just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Crockett announced his commitment to the Idaho State Bengals.

ISU is coming off its best season in nearly a decade, including rivalry game victories over Weber State and Idaho. Now, they add one of the most explosive players in the state to an offense that already boasts a number of similar players.

