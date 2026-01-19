Skyline superstar commits to Idaho State football - East Idaho News

Skyline superstar commits to Idaho State footballPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School senior Zyan Crockett has committed to Idaho State University.
Crockett, who was named an All-State First-Team selection for the second year in a row as a senior, compiled more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage this season, while scoring 24 touchdowns. He was also explosive as a kick returner and spent time in the defensive backfield for the Grizz.
With a Twitter/X post just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Crockett announced his commitment to the Idaho State Bengals.
Committed!!!! Go Bengals ⚫️🟠
— Zyan Crockett (@ZyanCrockett) January 18, 2026
ISU is coming off its best season in nearly a decade, including rivalry game victories over Weber State and Idaho. Now, they add one of the most explosive players in the state to an offense that already boasts a number of similar players.